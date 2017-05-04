Rockford Area Museum to feature “Fashion Through the Ages”

Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 from 10 AM – 5 PM

Every year the Tri-River Museum Network, a group of 29 West Michigan museums, promotes its member museums by having them stay open extended hours on the first weekend of May. This allows area residents to tour the museums in what is called “Spring Into The Past”. Every year’s tour focuses on a specific theme. This year the theme is “Fashion Through The Ages”.

Dick Johnston, RAM Co-Director, with help from some of our terrific volunteers has put together an impressive display of vintage clothing for this popular event. Included is a wedding dress worn by Neil and Rodd Blakeslee’s great grandmother in the late 1800’s and a display of old Baptismal gowns. See the entire display May 6 and 7 and continuing through the month.

You won’t want to miss this outstanding event. While at the RAM, pick up a Tri-River booklet that gives you the addresses, descriptions, and normal operating hours of all 29 of the member museums. Don’t forget that they will all be open from 10AM – 5PM on May 6 and 7. Be sure to take advantage of this great opportunity to see some of the other fine West Michigan local museums.