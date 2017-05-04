Rockford Wins Big at Grand Rapids Regatta

The Rockford Rams had a fantastic day of racing this past weekend on the beautiful Grand River for their first water regatta of the season. The 22nd annual Grand Rapids Regatta, hosted by Forest Hills Central High School brings together teams from all over Michigan as well as some out of state teams who traveled for the competition. Rockford took first place overall, for the first time in several years! The lady rams had an incredibly successful day and earned the coveted first place women’s team trophy. The Rockford women’s team took home gold medals in the Novice 8+ (first year rower), Lightweight 8+ (under 130 lbs), Junior Varsity 8+ and earned silver medals in Novice 4+, Lightweight 4+ and Junior Varsity 4+ boats. The men’s team also had a strong showing coming in with an overall 3rd place ranking, taking a gold medal in the Varsity 8+, silver medals in the Varsity 4+, Novice 4+ and earning a bronze medal in the Junior Varsity 8+.

Both head coaches were very pleased with how the team performed and feel very confident as they head into the next few scheduled regattas, which will bring on “significantly more competition”. The men’s team has a new head coach this year, Tucker Anderson, who has been working hard to motivate his team towards success by using positive reinforcement and working hard to teach his guys practical ways to increase their speed on the water. “Although we don’t have a large team this year, we have a great bunch of guys who are pretty fast and competitive; we are hoping for a very successful season”. On the women’s side, Dilan Itter is going into his second season as the head coach of the Lady Rams and has only positive things to say about the women’s team, “We have a great group of very strong rowers this year and today was a great day for our team”. The Rams head to the east side of the state this coming weekend to participate in the Laddie Cup, hosted by St. Mary’s Preparatory School in Orchard Lake, MI and the following weekend head to Dillon Lake, Ohio to participate in the Midwest Championship Regatta.