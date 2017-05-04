That ONE Robotics team earns prestigious award

That ONE (Our Next Engineers) Robotics team won “double gold cling bling” at the Michigan FIRST ® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics District Competition at Kentwood High School. The double honor was earned by placing1st at the district event and being awarded the prestigious Chairman’s Award.

The Chairman’s Award honors the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the purpose and goals of FIRST. The ultimate goal of FIRST is to transform our current cultural thinking in ways to inspire greater levels of respect and honor for science and technology in addition to encouraging our youth to seek training and careers as scientists, engineers and technologists.

FIRST is an international not-for-profit organization founded by inventor Dean Kamen to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology. Each year teams participate in a challenging game performed by student built robots.

FIRST STEAMWORKSSM the 2017 FIRST Robotics Competition game, takes us back to an era of steam powered machines. Three teams form and alliance and work together to gather fuel to build up steam pressure, while gathering gears to engage rotors then they climb aboard their airship for takeoff. The alliance that is best prepared for takeoff at the end of the game wins. Points are awarded based on the amount of fuel gathered, the number of gears in motion and the number of robots on the airship ready for flight. The robots are controlled by a student drive team as well as members of the team located around the playing field reloading gears and fuel for their robots.

That ONE Team, based in Plainfield Township, is comprised of high school students from the Rockford, Sparta and Northview School districts in addition to home schoolers. The team ,under the direction of Max Colley, Jr., also used their musical skills to open the event with the playing of the national anthem.

That ONE team, ranked 39 out of the 451 Michigan teams, will now advance to the Michigan State Championship where they hope to advance to the World Championships at the end of April in St. Louis, Missouri.