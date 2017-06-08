Council raises taxes, utility rates unanimously

Audience objects

By BETH ALTENA

The holiday weekend was followed by a special Rockford City Council meeting to hold a vote on raising the City of Rockford tax up two mills to 12.9 and increasing rates on sewer and water. On Tuesday, May 30, about eleven people attended in the audience to voice objections to the increases.

Interim City Manager Dave Jones said he wanted to respond to a question from an audience member the previous week, who said state grant money awarded for a board walk should be put into the general fund and used on infrastructure projects. Jones said he asked environmental engineer Josh Vander what would be the ramifcations if the city were to back out of the plan.

“The boardwalk (south from Ten Mile) was determined to be a high priority by our parks department,” he said. “We applied for a $300,000 grant with the city paying half. It was granted by the state a year ago and budgeted a year ago. I asked Josh what would be the fallout of an unfunded grant project. It would affect our future ability to receive grants.” He said the DNR uses a score to rate municipalities and projects for receiving grant money, and Rockford has earned a high score over the years due to good stewardship of grant funds. Pulling out would lower that score.

Jones said the resident noted the city has not yet received permission for access to property for the project, but the plan currently being funded only extends as far as the city has procured permission.

The meeting was opened up to public comments and the first speaker was Diane Strauss. She said she was disappointed that the city has gotten to the point where we can’t do infrastructure improvement without a significant tax increase.

“We have big parks projects. We’re a city of 5,000 acting like a city of 50,000. If you do things like this you bankrupt yourselves until you have to go back and ask for more taxes. As a resident, all I see as a benefit from being a resident is the leaf pickup a couple of times a year.”

She said she disapproved of the city spending so much money on lawsuits on zoning that was going to through. “You need to clear that up. I’m not picking on a person, I’m picking on a process that’s flawed. We need to act like a small town.”

The next resident who stood to speak said she was at the last meeting as well. “I’ll make the same point I made last time, with the increase in mills with the school and zoo, this isn’t a prudent decision at this time.” She said she has lived in six houses in her life. “Here in Rockford it has the highest tax base I’ve ever lived in.”

“This is too much of a burden at this point for those in retirement. It’s a very large increase. In the future it would be better for increases to be more incremental.” She said council may not hear much about the increase now, but they will hear from people in July when the bills are sent out.

Dale Hoag wanted clarification that the increases are for infrastructure spending only, not into the general fund, where “everyone gets their fingers into it.”

“The lawsuit was your own darn fault for not going to the people first.” He said the council was going to get their wish that lower income people will move out. “It’s ridiculous. The people need to vote on this, not you guys.”

John Strauss said people have been talking about the big increase in taxes and also the pretty big increases in water and sewer. He calculates that the combined increase will be $11 per month. “You might just lose people. You reach a tipping point where the tax rate hurts the city and becomes self defeating.”

The next resident asked about the condominium project. “We had a nice presentation. I’d like to have a presentation about how the condos are going to be helped by a tax increase now. We’ve been hearing how the tax increase has been put off year after year and all of a sudden you can’t put it off anymore. A lot of taxes aren’t going to be coming to the city until after awhile because of the Brownfield Authority.”

He also said he wanted to reiterate that just because the city charter allows you to increase doesn’t mean you should. “You hear a bunch of people say they don’t want it and then you vote for it anyway.”

With no one else coming forward to speak, Mayor Steve Jazwiec closed the public comments. He noted a Mayoral Proclomation would be made the following Saturday for Reading Rocks in Rockford.

Councilman Jerry Coon made a motion that council approve voting an increase in taxes, seconded by Terry Konkle. The motion passed unanimously. A motion to approve a sewer and water rate increase was made b y Cheryl Scales, seconded by Melissa Young. The motion passed unanimously.

The final portion of council meetings is always council comments, and Melissa Young. “I want to comment on the question I had that I appreciate being answered.” She said she asked about voter turnout in the city on the zoo and museum millage, and residents voted 1,988 for it, compared to 1,022 against the millage increase. She said the education millage received 632 yes votes in the City of Rockford compared to 202 no votes.

Mayor Pro Tem Cheryl Scales thanked the audience for their input. “We do have a lot of infrastructure needs, not a lot of fluffy parks . We need to provide water and sewer, regardless of whether people move out, we still need to provide service.”

Jerry Coon said people live here because they chose to live here for various reasons. “It may be the schools, the quaint town, the riverfront, they are all good reasons. One more reason is a little less emotional. Infrastructure is out of sight, but not out of mind.” He stressed the importance of infrastructure into the future.

Councilman Terry Konkle said council has been to three or four meetings, twelve to fifteen hours of information about city infrastructure. “I learned a lot about our town. People don’t want taxes to be raised. They want us to do the right thing, even though it hurts. I’m comforted we are doing that.”

Mayor Jazwiec said since he’s been hearing about infrastructure, he notices it more. “I was just in Chicago and out of town I notice infrastructure, you see some really rough roads and bridges. It’s unfortunate those other two millages just passed.

The meeting was adjourned.