Enjoy Rockford’s 49th Annual Start of Summer Celebration this weekend

6:00pm Rotary Duck Race at the Dam

Immediately following the Parade: Water Ball Demo – Rockford Public Safety Dept

9:00am Yoga at the Dam – Garden Club Park

1:30pm Entertainment – On the Line

8:00pm: The Go Rounds

Schedule is sponsored by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce

