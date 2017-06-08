Lady Rams celebrate 20th regional track championship

For the 20th year in a row, the girls track team succeeded in capturing the Regional Championship held at Holt High School on May 19, 2017. They continued their success on May 27th with the MITCA State Championship at Wyandotte Roosevelt High School by edging league rival East Kentwood 961 to 919 for first place amongst the nine-team field. To close out the season on June 3rd the lady Rams placed 4th at the MHSAA Division 1 Finals.

Regional success was achieved across a wide range of running and field events. Taking 3rd place finishes were Seniors Amanda Eslinger in the High Jump and Cassandra Smigiel in the Shot Put and Discus. The relay teams also had great success by taking first in the 4×200 (Senior Olivia Rademacher, Junior Casey Lenon, Freshman Grace Gohl and Taylor Korytkowski), 4×400 (Senior Molly Weir, Lenon, Rademacher and Korytkowski) and 4×800 (Weir, Juniors Caleigh Dunn and Camryn Gabriel, Sophomore Avery Lockwood), with a close second place finish in the 4×100 (Gavalis, Lenon, Gohl and Abby Nash).

Hurdlers also contributed with Rademacher taking 1st in the 300m and 3rd in the 100m. Senior Allyson Faulkner took 6th in the 100 and 7th in the 300, with Freshman Peyton Korytkowski 8th in the 300m hurdles. In the sprints Freshman Grace Gohl 1st in 100m and 2nd in 200m. Senior Tensey Gavalis 7th in 100m. Freshman Taylor Korytkowski 3rd in 200m and 2nd in the 400m. Senior Page Wilson 3rd in the 400m. The 800-meter run was won by Senior Molly Weir, followed by Sophomore Avery Lockwood in 3rd, and Junior Caleigh Dunn in 5th. Sophomore Ericka VanderLende took 2nd in the 1600 and 3rd in the 3200. Junior Camryn Gabriel captured 3rd in the 1600 and 5th in the 3200.

Highlighting the MITCA results:

100m: Gohl 3rd, Gavalis 10th, and Nash 12th.

200m: Gohl 1st, T Korytkowski 3rd and Gavalis 6th.

400m: T. Korytkowski 3rd, Wilson 5th and Junior Tory Austin 10th.

800m: Weir 1st, Dunn 2nd and Freshman Elizabeth Bennett 21st.

1600m: swept by VanderLende 1st, Gabriel 2nd and Dunn 3rd.

3200m: VanderLende 1st, Gabriel 2nd and Sophomore Emma Everhart-Decker 7th.

100m Hurdles: Rademacher 4th, Faulkner 12th, and Sophomore Natalie Huls 14th.

300m Hurdles: Rademacher 2nd, P. Korytkowski 9th and Faulkner 10th.

Relay teams took 2nd in 4×100 and 1st in the 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800.

Field Events were highlighted by Juniors Natalie Clum 2nd in the Discus and 8th in the Shot Put. Mya Remtema 15th Shot Put and 25th Discus. Danielle Colegrove 17th Shot Put and 18th Discus.

High Jump: Eslinger 4th, Sophomore Alexis Lamancusa tied 5th, Weir tied 18th.

Pole Vault: Sophomores Reagan Ammon 4th, Taylor Cullen tied 6th and Freshman Megan Jelinek tied 9th.

Long Jump: Faulkner 13th, Lamancusa 23rd and Huls 25th.

The State finals were held at East Kentwood on June 3, 2017. Ann Arbor Pioneer narrowly edged out Oak Park 69-65 with East Kentwood 3rd and Rockford 4th. Earning All-State honors with a 2nd place finish was the 2×400 relay team of Lenon, Weir, T. Korytkowski and Rademacher. Taking 3rd in the 4×200 relay were T. Korytkowski, Lenon, Gohl and Rademacher. Lady Rams also took 3rd in the 4×800 relay with Weir, Gabriel, Dunn and Lockwood setting a PR by 7 seconds at 9:12.82. In the 400m run Taylor Korytkowski took 5th. The 300m hurdles saw Olivia Rademacher take 6th. Grace Gohl took 7th in the 100m run. Cassandra Smigiel took 8th in the Shot Put. Ericka VanderLende participated in the 3200 and 1600 were she set a LTPR of 5:00.21.

The season was an overall great success. Coaches Randy VanderVeen and Ben Watson saw great improvements throughout the season and were pleased to have outstanding performances from their Senior leadership and the influx of Freshman that put their own stamp of success on the track.