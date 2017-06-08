Rockford Area Kids Triathlon returns for 13th running in July

Proceeds to benefit Michigan Special Olympics

The 13th Annual Rockford Area Kids Triathlon is being held on Saturday July 8 at the Rockford High School. This is a run/bike/swim event and is sponsored by the Rockford Department of Public Safety, Kent County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police. All proceeds benefit the Michigan Special Olympics.

This event was designed to give children an opportunity to experience a triathlon, for them to learn how to overcome obstacles and for children to interact with law enforcement officials in a positive atmosphere.

Every participant receives a t-shirt. All finishers receive a medal and a certificate. The top three boys and girls in each group receive a trophy. Races start at 9:00am. The age groups and distances are as follows:

• Ages 16-17: swim 200 yds, bike 6 miles, run 3 miles.

• Ages 14-15: swim 200 yds, bike 6 miles, run 3 miles.

• Ages 12-13: swim 100 yds, bike 4 miles, run 2 miles.

• Ages 10-11: swim 100 yds, bike 4 miles, run 2 miles.

• Ages 8-9: swim 50 yds, bike 2 miles, run 1 miles.

• Ages 6-7: swim 50 yds, bike 2 miles, run 1 miles.

• Ages 0-5: swim 1 length, bike 100 yds, run 100 yds.

To register please go to www.rocktri.com or contact Kevin Sweeney

at: 517-719-1195 or

sweeneyk@michigan.gov for more information.