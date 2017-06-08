Rockford Boys Lacrosse claim regional title for first time

For the first time in program history, the Rockford Mens lacrosse team hoisted the regional championship trophy over their heads. With a first round bye and a second round 11-4 victory over Grandville, Rockford faced Zeeland in the regional final, a game the Rams won 15-5. Senior Connor Gillis racked up six goals in the contest, leading all scorers.

The win over Zeeland sent the Rams to the state quarter final, setting up a rematch with Brighton. Brighton bested the Rams earlier in the season 9-7 on Brighton’s home turf, but Rockford avenged one of their three regular season losses as they beat Brighton 12-5. Rockford looked energetic and focused, scoring the games first two goals on their first two possessions. Junior attack man Cam Kostus led the charge scoring seven goals against the Bulldogs. Rockford’s defense led by goalie Ben Stoklas showcased their ability once again, only allowing 5 goals against a talented offensive unit for Brighton.

The quarter final win places Rockford among the top four teams left in Division I this post season. Rockford plays 12 time MHSAA defending state champions Birmingham Brother Rice on Wednesday June 7th. The outcome of the game will be posted in the next edition of the Squire.

Congratulations to Coach Mike DeWitt, his coaching staff and the entire group of young men on Team 20!