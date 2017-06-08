Rockford City Manager Search Update

By Steve J. Jazwiec, Mayor, City of Rockford

The MML (Michigan Municipal League) national search deadline for the receipt of resumes for the position of Rockford City Manager is June 9th. The MML will then begin interviews, along with online and reference checks, with some of the applicants shortly after. That screening process normally takes around 10-12 business days.

The next step will be for the city council to set up a special meeting date, sometime after June 26th. This meeting will move into closed session to provide confidentiality to the candidates presented that evening. Once council moves back into open session, the MML will be advised which candidates council would like to invite for an interview.

An evening open house will be scheduled sometime after July 10th, where the public can meet and greet the candidates. The interviews will take place the next day.

The Rockford city council is hoping to have the dates mentioned above worked out by the end of their June 12th regular council meeting.