Rockford Girl’s Lacrosse named Regional Champions

On Tuesday night the Lady Rams traveled to Hudsonville for the regional semi-final game against Grand Haven. The winner of this game would earn a spot in the regional final game Friday night.

The Rams dominated early scoring 5 goals in the first two and a half minutes of the game. Grand Haven only had one shot on goal in the first half. By halftime it was 18-0. The Rams never let up on the Bucs out shooting them 42-3 and winning 21 of 26 draw controls.

When the game came to an end Rockford earned their way into Friday’s Regional Championship game with a 25-2 victory.

Leading the offensive charge was Mac Vandermolen with 5 goals and 3 assists, Sydney Zimmerman 4 goals and 2 assists, Karrington Vandermolen 5 goals, Izzy Holmes 1 goal and 3 assists, Brooklyn Neumen 2 goals and 1 assist, Maggie Hammer 1 goal and 2 assists, McKenna Rinehart 2 goals, Maddie McCreery 1 goal and 1 assist, Lily Newmann 1 goal and 1 assist, Sadie Smyth 1 goal, Hannah Tompkins 1 goal, and Bailey Banfield 1 goal.

In the Regional Championship game Rockford took on conference rival Forest Hills United. This was the third meeting this season for the two teams with Rockford coming away with victories in the previous two games. Forest Hills was ready for this battle and wasn’t going to hand Rockford the win without a hard fight. This game was a battle right up to the last seconds on the clock.

Forest Hills came out strong scoring first and it was a back and forth battle of goals right up till halftime. With the score tied at 4-4 Rockford called a timeout that would prove to be a crucial tipping point in the game. After the timeout Rockford took a 2 goal lead and Forest Hills could never close the gap. The Rams ability to control the ball proved crucial as they effectively controlled the ball and prevented Forest Hills from possessing the ball for the final 10 minutes of play. The Rams won 12-8.

The Ram attack was led by Karrington Vandermolen with 4 goals and 3 assists, Izzy Holmes 3 goals and 1 assist, Brooklyn Neumen 4 assists, Maggie Hammer 3 goals, Mac Vandermolen 1 goal and 2 assists, and Sydney Zimmerman 1 goal and 1 assist.

On the defensive end the charge was led by Sam DeBoer, Bailey Banfield, Shae Strehl, Anna Glynn, and Madi Kleefisch. Madi Yakes played tough in goal.

“Regional finals are always intense and we have a lot of young kids that are not used to that yet. Izzy Holmes and Maggie Hammer really stepped up when they worked to shut down Mac Vandermolen and Brooklyn Neumen. There’s lots of adversity but that happens on the road to winning,” stated Coach Emery.