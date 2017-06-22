Local man on epic bicycle journey, recalls past ride

Editor’s Note: Please enjoy this story from a reader who is planning the second grand bicycle adventure of his life. Here is the story of his first epic adventure on two wheels.

by Ken from World Mission

When I came home from grade school one day I noticed my grandfather in the garage in the back of our house in Livonia with bicycle parts all around him. I went in the house and my mother informed me that Papa (as we called him) was putting my first two wheeled bicycle together from my older brother and sisters bicycle parts. Upon completion the bicycle had a banana seat, high handle bars with a big black horn attached to it. It didn’t matter that it wasn’t new because I had my first two wheeled bicycle.

Also that afternoon I had asked my older brother and his friends if I could play baseball with them in the street to which they said no. When the bicycle was fully assembled I proudly rode it down the sidewalk in front of my brother and his friends. My thought was I will show them. I’m going to ride my bicycle around the country someday.

My motive was not necessarily right but looking back I believe the desire to do such a thing was placed there by God. Throughout my childhood my parents drilled it in all five of their children that they wanted us to go to college. They wanted us to have more opportunity than they had in life concerning a career.

Not wanting to disappoint them and having not thought of any other options I went to Central Michigan in the fall of 1977 after graduating from high school. Being an overachiever that I was I crammed four years of college into five. The desire to ride my bicycle around the country never went away and only grew in strength every year at college. So one week after I graduated from Central in !982 on May 24th I left my mom’s condo in Northville Mi. for what turned out to be a 13,000 mile bicycle journey through thirty states and three Canadian Provinces. It took me sixteen months to complete the trip which included working along the way and spending the winter in LA.

The trip had an impact on me in numerous ways. So often all we see on the nightly news is the worst of mankind. Murders, rapes, robberies and accidents receive the vast majority of the headlines. What we don’t see and hear is that most Americans are honest, hard working people who would give the shirts off their back for others. I experienced it first hand all along the journey and it put a desire in me to do the same for others when the opportunity arose.

I also learned that with the help of the Lord we can achieve whatever it is that we set our hearts to do. There were certain things that people said to me all along the 13,000 mile trip One of the most common things I heard was “I have always wanted to take a trip like that.” There is a big difference between wanting to do something and making a decision to do it. I made a decision that day in third or fourth grade when I rode my first two wheeled bicycle down the street to cycle around the US.

A great accomplishment such as this didn’t come without great challenges however to test my resolve. And the day of decision came in the Panhandle of Texas. That day included three flat tires due to sand burs and I left my tools at the sight of the first flat. I also experienced 35 mile an hour headwinds with nothing to break there strength. I got kicked out of the place where I put up my tent because there was no woods to dash into and a lady at a motel slammed the door in my face after inquiring where there may be a cheaper one in town.

When I called my mom on a pay phone she said “You can always come home.” I had entertained that thought many times that day. When I got off the phone I reminded myself that my goal and dream was to go around the US and I wasn’t there yet. At that moment I made another decision that no matter what came my way I would complete the trip and fulfill the dream. Quitting was not an option and I’m glad I didn’t. I also saw in my toughest moments that so many times God sent people my way when I needed it the most. That encouragement and support became the wind beneath my wings so to speak.

After the trip was over I ended up landing a sales job in Grand Rapids. In 1988 My wife and I built a home in Rockford where I still reside today. A few years ago while taking one of my day trips over to Myers Lake a thought came to me that I could do this again. This referring to another cross country bicycle journey. Only this time it would be much shorter, around 3,500 miles from the Pacific to the Atlantic. And the purpose would be to raise funds and awareness for a non-profit ministry.

Little did I know that shortly after that I would be working at World Mission which is just that. The Lord started putting it upon my heart to head out once again. I will be leaving San Francisco May 24th which will be 35 years to the day I left the Detroit area on the original journey and I will be taking the same bicycle. Thanks to Speed Merchants and their helpful support the bike is ready to go. My destination point will be Washington DC and I expect to arrive there in late July, early August. I mapped out a route that seemed most direct between the two cities.

On the first journey my budget was $5 dollars a day. My diet consisted of a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, crackers and cheese and cereal for breakfast. Most nights were spent off the side of the road in the woods in a tent. This time I am hoping to expand my diet to include a little more variety and nutrition and pitch my tent on church lawns instead of the woods. My goal is to raise $35.00 a mile which is roughly one treasure (solar powered audio bible) per mile. World Mission also brings natural disaster relief such as food, medicine, clean water and housing supplies to flood and earthquake victims etc.

In 1982 I was saying “Let’s go” now there are times I am saying “Oh no, what am I doing.” I do know that God has put this upon my heart and those he calls he enables. My head and my heart are all in and I believe my body will follow. A person can follow me on the journey by going to biking for treasures.