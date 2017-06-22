Just open the window to hear the proof of changing seasons as our feathered friends sing and remind us all that spring is near. Visit Howard Christian Nature Center, a short and scenic drive from Rockford located at 16190 Red Pine Drive, Kent City, Michigan, 49330 to discover spring is actually here now.

A recent visit found flowering plants in the woods of the 125 acre center. A walk through the trail system takes you past a lake (where we found minnows eating Coco Puffs), interesting plants, emerging skunk cabbage and many other signs of spring.

There are always new mysteries to solve in nature. Here’s one that maybe Ranger Steve will take on. Each spring the red pine forest is greenest of all this time of year as the verdant segments of pine are dropped in droves to the forest floor. Why do the trees do this Does it make way for new spring growth or do the segments grow to become new trees Anyone who knows the answer is invited to explain to us.

The center features wild creatures that are at time elusive and at other times easy to find. A furry friend in the bat house in the welcome building peeked out from his safe place. Who knew bats could be so small. There are also a variety of domestic animals on site. A huge pig likes to be scratched behind the ears. Rabbits enjoy their outdoor pen and chickens roam free.

A day spent on the property will be a very enjoyable one, especially this time of year as everything dormant all winter comes back to life. Admission is $3 per person.