Beyond The Rock students take home prestigious student production awards

Recently two Rockford High School students from the Beyond The Rock video production program took home a very special award. Senior Katie Montroy and 2016 graduate Ilene Gould took home a Student Production Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the same organization that recognizes outstanding work in television through the prestigious EMMY Awards.

Katie was joined by senior classmate Grace Kropiewnicki as two of three nominees in the category of “Talent Reel” showcasing their unique talents in front of the lens from, in-the-field reporting, news desk anchoring, to live production. Katie was awarded the first place Crystal Pillar Student Production Award for her many strengths and her incredible gifting on camera.

Ilene took home a first place recognition in the “Video Essay” category for her story on local business owner and chef Jenna Arcidiacono and her restaurant Amore. This category recognized Ilene for her exceptional skills at producing a story from all aspects of production.

The students were recognized through a Student Production Awards ceremony, and most recently were presented their awards at the high school in front of their peers. Katie will be attending Michigan State University in the fall and is considering following her passion for broadcasting. Ilene is a Media and Information major studying film and video production with a dual major in music.

To view the videos go to the Beyond The Rock YouTube page and search:

“Katie Montroy Talent Reel 2017”

“Ilene Gould – Amore – Inside The Kitchen”

“Grace Kropiewnicki Talent Reel 2017”

or follow the links on the Beyond The Rock Facebook page.