Boys Track breaks six school records

Runners-up at MHSAA D1 Finals

The success of the Ram boys track team didn’t stop with championships at the Regional in Holt or MITCA at Wyandotte Roosevelt, it culminated in a runner-up finish at the MHSAA State meet held at East Kentwood where six school records were set.

On May 19, 2017, the Rams bested the Regional field of 16 teams with a score of 160 with runner-up Okemos tallying 85. Taking regional honors were senior Tyler Brenner 1st in the 400m, junior Cole Johnson 1st in the 800m and 1600m, and junior Chase Novak 1st in the Long Jump. The Relay teams also took first in the 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m and 2nd in the 4x800m.

Depth helped to solidify the win. Seniors Josh Patterson and Melvin Mosley placed 2nd and 5th in the 100m run. Senior Noah Mead took 3rd in the 200m run. Following behind Brenner in the 400m were junior Nate Carlson (4th) and senior Alex Blick (8th). Junior Evan Dubey placed 6th in the 800m run. Junior Dayton Brown placed 4th in the 3200m.

The Hurdles saw seniors Nick Isley place 2nd and Hudson Ruhlig 8th in the 110m highs and then Isley took another 2nd in the 300m intermediates, with freshman Jacob Rademacher taking 5th.

In the field events, senior Hunter Chesebro placed 2nd in the Shot Put and 6th in the Discus. Junior Gavin McIntyre was 2nd in the Discus. Junior Reese Pankratz took 4th in the Pole Vault. Junior Maliq Thompson helped the scoring with a 4th place finish in the Long Jump.

Over Memorial Day weekend the team traveled to southeast Detroit for the Saturday MITCA team championship meet where Rockford bested league rival East Kentwood 795.5 to 761. Results looked like the following.

100m: Patterson 2nd, Sophomore Noah Stallworth 4th and Moseley 11th.

200m: Patterson 3rd, Brenner 4th and Mead 12th.

400m: Brenner 1st, Carlson 7th, Blick 11th.

800m: Johnson 1st, Senior Alex Searl 5th, Senior Julian Kipke 13th.

1600m: Johnson 1st, Sophomore Jack Grimm 6th.

3200m: Junior Dayton Brown 1st, Grimm 2nd and Senior Tim Kellner 6th.

110m Hurdles: Isley 2nd, Ruhlig 4th and Senior Andrew Hayward 10th.

300m Hurdles: Isley 3rd, Ruhlig 11th, Hayward 20th.

4x100m Relay was won by Moseley, Stallworth, Patterson and Isley. The 4x200m team of Mead, Stallworth, Patterson and Brenner took 2nd. The 4x400m team also took 2nd with Brenner, Carlson, Mead and Blick. Injury wiped out the 4x800m team.

Shot Put: Isley 7th, Chesebro 8th, Senior Chase Tweedale11th.

Discus: McIntyre 2nd, Chesebro 7th, Tweedale 17th.

High Jump: Junior Kevin Isley 3rd, tied for 7th were Novak and Junior Aiden Leverett.

Pole Vault: Pankratz 8th, Junior Grant Nemic 16th and Sophomore Logan Murphy 18th.

Long Jump: Novak 4th, Hayward 10th and Leverett 16th.

The conclusion to the season took place on Saturday June 3rd at East Kentwood High School with the MHSAA State Finals. The Rams took runner-up spot to East Kentwood’s 78.5 pts with the Rams scoring 62 and Oak Park 44. All-State recognition was garnered by a host of Rams as that honor goes to anyone placing in the top 8 of their event. The Rams featured two state champion groups in their respective events. The 4x100m Relay team of Mel Moseley, Noah Stallworth, Josh Patterson and Nick Isley bested the field with a stunning School Record time of 41.20. This time also helped them set an all-division State Finals record for the event. In addition to the relay team, Cole Johnson was also crowned State Champion in the 1600m run with a lifetime PR of 4:08.60. “The relay was a sight to see. Handoffs were immaculate and the guys ran incredible,” exclaimed Coach Andrew Martin. “Simply Stunning. That was icing on the cake for the day. Just prior to that race, Cole Johnson ran an incredible race where he was passed in the final 100m of the 1600 but fought hard to regain the lead and take home the victory.”

Other school records came in the 400m, 800m, 110m hurdles, 4x200m and 4x400m relays. Placing 4th in the 400m was Tyler Brenner (48.42). Cole Johnson was 2nd in the 800m (1:52.99), and Nick Isley 4th in the 110 hurdles (14.59). Relay teams of Mead, Stallworth, Patterson and Brenner ran a stellar time of 1:26.51 to place 2nd in the 4x200m. And finally, the team of Johnson, Nate Carlson, Patterson and Brenner capped off the meet with a time of 3:19.08 to place 3rd in the 4x400m relay.

Also scoring for the Rams were Patterson (6th) in the 100m dash, Gavin McIntyre (5th) in the Discus, and Chase Novak (6th) in the Long Jump. Other State qualifiers included Dayton Brown (19th) LTPR of 9:27 in the 3200m run and Hunter Chesebro (19th) in the Shot Put.

Martin went on to add, “This was an incredible day for our team. The guys performed incredibly well all day. We truly had one of the best days possible and scored every place we thought we could. I am extremely proud of these boys for their hard work, tenacity, and poise all day and every step of the way.”