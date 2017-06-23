If a tree falls during closing, who’s responsible?

After 35 years in home, calamity strikes at sale time

By BETH ALTENA

Barb Eardley knew it was time to sell the home she raised her family in and enjoyed for three and a half decades. The Summit Avenue residence has been a much loved, much enjoyed house, in a park like, private wooded setting, yet within walking distance to downtown Rockford’s ammenties: shopping, dining, the dog park and all the annual festivals and events.

The home sold quickly to nice people and Barb left for the closing at 2:30 for the 3:00 appointment. She ended up returning home at 9 p.m. to a different situation than the one she left. A massive backyard tree had fallen directly onto the roof of the home. She had closed on the sale, deposited the check in the bank but had possession for another thirty days. No one heard when the tree fell.

“What are the chances that would happen right when we were in the closing?” said Eardley. She said it made her wonder which party is the responsible one. She still has possession for thirty days. Plus, it wasn’t clear from under the branches of the tree what kind of damage might have been sustained from the impact.

The answer is academic, since the buyers said they would remove the tree themselves so there is no reason to have either party’s insurance involved.

Eardley said she thought other residents would be interested in her question and wonder at the very strange timing. The home was built in 1972. It is a heavily wooded lot and the home can’t even be seen clearly from the road because of all the trees. In 35 years, the whole time Barb lived there, trees have come down, but one has never touched the house.

She took awhile to decide to sell because the house has been so well loved. She decided it was time to give up on the responsibility of maintenance and first considered an apartment in East Grand Rapids. In the end, she couldn’t stand to leave her Rockford home and decided to relocated to an apartment here in Rockford. The house was on the market, sold and not until the very day of the closing did the tree, which didn’t look sick or diseased, came down sometime in the afternoon.

“I feel like it had to have happened about the same time I was putting the check in the bank,” she said. When she saw what had happened she called her realtor, Julie Rossio from Keller Williams, who said she had never heard of such a thing.

“This is life,” Barb said. She is looking forward to a trip this fall, and happy that she will remain in Rockford, if in another location. “This is my community. I thought I could move out but I couldn’t leave my community.”

For your guess as to whose responsibility the removal of the tree would be when the accident happens during closing, email to squireproof@gmail.com. Or if you have your own coincidence of timing to share or similar story, send it along.