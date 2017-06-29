Rockford City Council sets dates for City Manager interviews

The closing for applications for the city manager position was Friday June 9, 2017. The consultant hired by the City of Rockford reported that the Michigan Municipal League (MML) had received 31 resumes’ from applicants for the position; many of the applicants are from outside of Michigan. The consultant from the MML will be reviewing the resumes’ for the next two weeks and will bring a list of potential candidates to City Council in July.

On July 5, 2017 at 5:00 pm, the City Council will meet in a closed session. At that time, the consultant will present the resumes’ of the applicants that most closely match the manager profile established in the community stakeholders meetings that were held this past April. At the conclusion of the meeting, the City Council will select an undetermined number of candidates to interview.

On July 17, 2017, the City Council will host a meet and greet event at City Hall where members of the community and city employees will have the opportunity to meet each of the candidates. It is expected that each candidate will have an opportunity to give a brief introduction of themselves and their vision for the City of Rockford. On July 18, 2017, the City Council will interview the candidates in a meeting open to the public. The interviews will be held in the City Council Chambers. The times of the two meetings have yet to be determined, and will be published after the July 5, 2017 meeting.