Caregiver classified definitely turns out to be fraudulent

Readers figure out fake check scam

By BETH ALTENA

Ginger Alfen received her check for $3,250.00 in the mail the same day she received last week’s copy of the Squire with the front page headline about a possible scam for caregiver wanted. She had responded to the classified ad looking for help the in the Squire the previous two weeks and her account of what happened is a classic example of how this fraud works. She was smart enough not to fall for it.

The ad (which came through the Internet in our email) requested care giving help for three days a week for $400 a week. The person gives a reason why they can’t talk on the phone. In our case here we were told they were at work. In her case they said they were deaf in one ear. Later, though, she talked to an actual person who claimed to be the husband of the emailer and son of the elderly woman who needs care.

According to the accounts we found online, the future employers share quite a bit about themselves to make the transaction seem genuine. Ginger heard about their young sons and the address of the home here in Rockford where they are moving. She Googled the address, 8669 Six Mile Road, and discovered it is an empty lot.

Ginger Googled the name of the bank, which appears to be a real bank, and tried tracking the routing number of the check. The routing number seemed to not exist. According to comments we found online, the extra large check is sent with instructions to deposit the $400 payment in advance to secure employment, and then forward the rest of the money for other purposes… to a financial manager to make arrangements for the move, to a company for medical supplies, or elsewhere.

In Ginger’s case, they wanted the additional $2,800 to be sent to a store manager, which didn’t make sense to her. She was told the husband works for the government and is very busy. The wife is also busy with the boys. The third party is necessary to arrange for their move. It is a well designed plan.

After we visited Ginger at her apartment and she gave us the Priority Mail envelope her check came in, as well as the check itself, we received a call from a local bank where a gentleman was there to deposit an identical check. The teller said she had been on hold for forty five minutes trying to verify the check. We told her it was a scam and to let the man know. Hopefully no one else is out there with a big check that will surely bounce.

“I don’t know how they sleep at night,” Ginger said of the people who make a living preying on strangers with good intentions. “I think it’s awful.”