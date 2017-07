Native Garden Open House

Saturday June 15

10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Please join us at the Izaak Walton League, 5641 Myers Lake Ave, Belmont, to learn why native plants are for everyone! Tour Tear Drop Island, a one acre native planting in a natural setting. See how native plants serve the ecologically minded home owner, schools and businesses interested in less maintenance as well as our own bees and butterflies. Informational handouts will be available.