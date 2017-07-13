Mayor announces candidates for City Manager

Rockford Mayor Steve Jazwiec has announced the names of five candidates chosen to be interviewed for the vacant city manager position in Rockford. The announcement made at the July city council meeting also set the dates and times for the public to meet the candidates and the time that the interviews will take place. The candidates selected are:

Elizabeth Ladner, currently the city manager for the city of South Lyon in Oakland County, Michigan.

Adam Poll, currently the planning and development director for the city of Alpena in Alpena County, Michigan.

Jonathan Seyferth, currently the assistant city manager for the city of Coopersville in Ottawa County, Michigan.

Thad Beard, currently the city manager for the city of Otsego in Allegan County, Michigan.

Jon Schneider, currently the city manager for the city of Newaygo in Newaygo County, Michigan.

The five candidates were chosen at a special closed session meeting held on July 5, 2017. There were thirty one people who originally applied for the vacant position. A Michigan Municipal League consultant hired by the city presented nine pre-screened candidates to the city council at the closed session meeting.

A meet and greet of the five candidates has been scheduled for July 18, 2017. The public will be able to attend the event at the city hall from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. It is expected that the candidates will make a brief introduction of themselves at that time.

The interviews will occur on July 19, 2017 beginning at 9:00 am. The interviews will take place at the city hall, and the public is welcome to attend. The selection of the new city manager will be decided at the conclusion of the interviews.

For anyone interested in reviewing the resumes of the five candidates, the resumes will be available for viewing only at the city hall weekdays from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm, until the day of the interviews.