Ram Nitro Shooting Team wraps up season at State Shoot

The Ram Nitro Trap & Skeet Team recently wrapped up their inaugural season at the State SCTP shoot at the Detroit Gun Club in Walled Lake, Michigan. The day started early with teams swapping turns on the 8-skeet fields and walking the extensive sporting clays course. As the weather heated up, so did the shooting.

In the Skeet event, the Ram Black squad of Chris Freeman, Adam Parker, & Matt Freeman took 3rd place in Skeet in the JV Division. The squad scored a combined 267/300. Kent League took 2nd place with 287/300 and the North Macomb Eagles were 1st with a 291/300. The Ram Orange squad of Collin Pickerd, Jacob Stauffer & Tate Kramer posted a 216/300, finishing 10th out of 17 squads, while Cole Wodarski & Keaton McIntyre shot individual lines, posting scores of 85 and 77/100 respectively. It was a terrific event with great weather and more than 222 athletes in attendance in the senior/junior varsity division. There were two perfect 100 scores posted in skeet, one by Michael Stuart of Orchard Lake Clays (Senior/Varisty) and the other by Nicholas Ostrander in the Collegiate Division.

The Sporting Clays event had 128 entries, and the overall high score was posted by Noah Roth of the Lowell Red Arrow shooting team (collegiate class) with a 99/100. Ram Black just missed the podium, posting a 261/300, 4 birds short of the 265/300 from the North Macomb Eagles. The Ram Orange Sporting Clays squad recorded a 227/300 and Ram Grey posted two individual scores of 82/100. Ram Head Coach Kevin Freeman made the comment “considering the difficulty of the sporting clays event, these scores are outstanding. Our guys worked hard to improve their target sequence, identification of their hold points, and selecting their break points – things happen fast in clay targets”.

The following week the Rams sent a group of four shooters to the State Trap Shoot in Mason, Michigan. Representing the Rams at the State Trap Shoot were Zachary Adams in the Intermediate Division (124/200) and Jacob Stauffer (143), Collin Pickerd (146), and Tate Kramer (167) in the Senior/JV division. The top 4 teams placing at the state trap shoot were the Fudd Dusters Varsity #1, Harper Creek High #1, MYG Varsity, and the Lowell Red Arrows varsity #1.

Prior to the state shoot, the Rams attended the Conference shoot at Kent County Conservation Club in Ada. Ram shooters took two of the top 5 spots in Skeet and placed 2nd and 3rd in Sporting Clays. Chris Freeman (Ram Black) & Jake Lotterman (KCCL) both posted an 87/100 in sporting clays, and went to a shoot off to decide the winner. Lotterman broke 7/8 while Freeman hit 6/8, giving Lotterman 1st in the event. Ram Black took 2nd place in squad JV Sporting Clays, posting a 231/300. Sporting Clays was won by Kent League with a 252/300 and Mattawan Shooting Team took 3rd place with 197/300. The event included a pig roast and a wagon ride along the sporting clays course. The day concluded with an awards ceremony and a prize raffle, sending many families home with some extra swag. At the Conference Trap shoot, Ram Intermediate shooter Zachary Adams posted a personal best of 24/25, just missing a perfect score. The Ram trap squad took first place in the JV division in conference Trap.

The final event this year is the SCTP national shoot at the Cardinal Center in Marengo, OH. The event will be held the entire week of July 8-15th, with over 2,700 athletes competing with 255 teams from all over the United States. The Rams will have representation at the national shoot, in preparation for a return in 2018 with a full competitive squad. The Rams are also sending two competitors to the 2017 Junior World Skeet Championship in St. Joe, IN July 27-30th. This event brings together 200 of the top junior Skeet shooters in the United States. The Rams are gearing up for an expanded team and more competitive opportunities in 2018. Ram Nitro is open to students in the Rockford Public School System and they are based at the Rockford Sportsman Club. An informational meeting on the 2018 team will be held in the fall at a date TDB. For information on Ram Nitro Shooting Team, contact the Rockford Sportsman Club, or RamNitroInfo.org.