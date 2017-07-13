Warning: Mystery plant will burn you like fire

By BETH ALTENA

Many thanks to our readers who called or emailed in to tell us the identity of our mystery plant we found walking the Rogue River Park in Belmont earlier this spring. It was a large plant and, at the time we photographed it, had a weird shape on the top that almost looked like an ear of corn. It was about five feet tall and growing in wetlands.

Nancy Hoovler was one of the readers who correctly identified it as a cow parsnip. She also warned that the plant is very toxic and its sap can cause skin to be ultra sensitive to sunlight and cause severe burns, “like a match to your skin.”

Nancy said the plant does grow in wetlands and around rivers and streams. It grows in the northwest as well as in this area. Hoovler said it is a very odd looking plant and reminds her of a poke plant. It is an annual that comes back every year. The growth we noted that looked like a cob of corn is the bud of a flower cluster that will emerge similar to Queen Anne’s Lace. It can grow each year to as high as ten feet.

She is familiar with the toxic nature of the plant because she had a friend who was out all day gardening and came down with such severe burns she had to be treated at the hospital. The sap is known as “photo toxic.”

There are tons of plant questions that Nancy can answer. She used to be on the receiving end of the Kent Extension office Master Gardener Hotline for urgent gardening questions. It was part of the Master Gardener program the extension offered, and prospective Master Gardeners had to donate twenty hours before being awarded their certification.

She’s helped people identify the differences between two somewhat similar common plants, the Jack in the Pulpit and the Trillium, both small woodland vegetation. Trillium, she noted, has three leaves, just like Jack in the Pulpit, but the leaves are evenly spaced. Jack in the Pulpit has three leaves but the three are spaced together with a remaining fourth of the stalk leafless, like a four piece pie with one piece missing.

We asked her about mold growing on squash plant leaves, and she said that is from fungus spoors that transfer to the plant. If the plant isn’t one you eat, like a flower, you can use regular fungicide to spray every two weeks to kill the fungus. You can also put down newspapers between the plant and the ground to discourage the transfer of the spoors to the plant.

If it is a plant that you eat, like a summer squash, you should only use a fungicide that is specifically for edible vegetables. She said in Europe it is illegal to use any fungicide at all on plants for human consumption. There people make a mixture of milk, any type of milk from whole to powdered, and mix with water. Spray that mixture every two weeks to discourage the development of mold spoors.

Among her funniest memories of the Master Gardener Hotline was from a man who had never grown anything and wanted to start his first garden. He has some corn plants from a nursery to replant and wanted to know if there was any other way to grow corn or if you have to buy the seedlings. “I had to tell him how you can buy seeds and plant those. He thought you had to buy a baby plant.”

Sadly the Master Gardener Hotline was phased out because it cost money to train the new volunteers. “I loved it. I learned something new every day,” she said. The extension does still have a Master Naturalist program that is paid for by the classes you need to take for certification. Thank you to Nancy for all her time and information.