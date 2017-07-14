Sparta Town and Country Days – July 19-22, 2017 – Schedule of Events

Schedule of Events, 2017

*Schedule is subject to change

Wednesday, July 19

Community Night

4:30 pm to 7pm Lion’s BBQ Chicken Dinner

At the Sparta Civic Center. Hosted by the Sparta Lion’s Club

Dinner includes: Half chicken cooked over charcoal, red skin potato salad, BBQ pork shoulder baked beans, roll, your choice of drink. All for only $10!

5 pm Carnival Rides Open

In the Village Parking Lot

5 pm to 8 pm Historic Sparta Horse Drawn Carriage Tour

At the Sparta Civic Center

$5 per person, kids 3 and under are free.

6 pm to 8pm Historical Research Center Open House

71 N. Union (across from the Sparta Library)

6 pm to 8 pm Meyers Schoolhouse Museum

At 13 Mile Rd. and Division

Discover historic Sparta memorabilia; composite school pics back to the 1900s, farm tools when work was done by hand, SHS sports mementos, how school operated in one room!

6:30 pm Concert in Rogers Park

Hosted by the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce

Live Band – 6 Pak featuring Jumping 60s music.

Bring lawn chairs for the free concert.

7 pm Free Watermelon Social in Rogers Park

Hosted by The Village of Sparta and Sparta Township Officials

Thursday, July 20

Farm Night

12 pm to 2 pm Friends of the Lark Pet Show

65 Ida Red. Hosted by Meadowlark Retirement Village

Preregister to participate in our second annual pet contest. Public is invited to view with us.

5 pm Carnival Rides Open

In the Village Parking Lot

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm Sparta Block Party: Farm Night!

Downtown Farm Fun! Stroll the street with food, entertainment, & fun!

Mobile Truck Driver Simulator

Hosted by WB Haulers and Storage, Inc

See what it’s like driving a big rig!

Free ice cream social

Sponsored by Transport for Christ

Dunk Tank

Hosted by Sparta Celtic Fest

Line Dance

Hosted by Dance with Me

Hootenanny “Open Mic Night”

Hosted by Cellar Brewing Co.

Kids Hands On Art Community Mural

Old Fashioned Ice Cream

Hosted by Sparta Variety

Go back in time and watch the antique powered ice cream machine while you enjoy real ice cream and root beer floats.

Scouts Honor Kids Carnivale

Troop 704

Fun for kids 3-10! 5 tickets for $1. One ticket per game.

6 pm Bale Toss Competition In the street!

Sponsored by Momber Sales

Win Trophies and bragging rights!Free registration at time of eventKids at 6 pm, Ladies at 6:30 pm, Men at 7 pm.

6:30 pm Cattle Show

Sponsored by Momber Outdoor Services

Register 5:30 – 6:30 pm, show beginning at 6:30 pm.

7 pm Pedal Tractor Pull

Sponsored by Hubert Storage Co.

Classifications are: 4 and under, 5 to 6, 7 to 8, and 9 to 10 years old. Boys and girls in separate classes.

Friday, July 21

Kids Day & Alumni Night

10 am to 2 pm KIDS DAY

New location: Rogers Park!

Sponsored by The Sparta Chamber of Commerce

*New* Splash pad open! Balloons, face painting, water tables, pony rides and on-stage entertainment for kids!

STAGE ENTERTAINMENT

Dee Jay the Clown (10:30 am)

West Michigan’s Favorite Clown!

Dilly Songs (11:30 am)

Join us to sing delightful and silly songs!

10 am Kids Parade

Sponsored by Sparta Tire

Line up at Sparta Variety & walk to Rogers Park. Decorate your bikes at Sparta Variety and join the kids parade.

10:30 am to 1:30 pm $1 Pony Rides

Sponsored by the Sparta Rotary Club

11:00 am 1K Kids Fun Run

Hosted and Sponsored by Northern Physical Therapy

Join us for a fun run! Kids 3 to 12 years old. This event is free but pre-registration is required toassure participants receive a race bag and medal. Register: www.northernpts.com/event

11 am and Noon Wildflower Walking Tour of Nash Creek area

Tour the banks of Nash Creek (restored by Sparta students) to find out what makes wildflowers unique and why they are important. It will change the way you observe their beauty, forever!

11 am to 1 pm YMCA Fitness Fun for Kids

Hosted by Wolverine Worldwide YMCA

Fitness challenge with events like jump rope, standing long jump, hurdles and more! Prizes available! Enter for a chance to win a FREEone-month membership to the YMCA!

11 am to 2 pm Historical Research Center Open House

71 N. Union (across from the Sparta Library)

11 am to 2 pm Meyers Schoolhouse Museum

At 13 Mile Rd. and Division

Discover historic Sparta memorabilia; composite school pics back to the 1900s, farm tools when work was done by hand, SHS sports mementos, how school operated in one room!

12 pm Carnival Rides Open

In the Village Parking Lot

Kids Day Special! $2 per ride! Unlimited Ride Arm Band Noon to close for $18

Noon to 10 pm Food Truck Rally

Hungry? Check out the food trucks in Balyeat Field!

4 pm Sparta 4v4 Street Soccer

at the Sparta Skate Park

$75 per team. Registration deadline is July 7, 2017. Register at www.freekickpromotions.com. Divisions: 10-11 B/G, 12-14 B/G, 14-18 B/G, Adult Co-Ed.

4 pm to 11:59 pm Alumni Night Entertainment Tent

In Balyeat Field. Sponsored by Chrome Mechanical, Mchugh Builders, and West Side Beer Distributing.

$5 Cover. Featuring 16 oz. cans of Budweiser beverages and (NEW!) 12 oz. Perrin beer. $4 each. Only guests 21 & over with a valid photo ID will be admitted after 9 pm. Michigan law requires a VALID PHOTO ID!

Saturday July 22

The Big Day

Shuttle Runs will run from Family Farm & Home to Downtown Sparta. Check SpartaFair.com for shuttle times on Saturday.

7:30 am to 9:30 am Pancake Breakfast at the Sparta Civic Center

Hosted by the Sparta United Methodist Church

8:30 am Run Thru Sparta Presented by Perrin Brewing

Sponsored by: 2K Jigs, North Kent Eagles, Northern Physical Therapy, SNAP Fitness, Split Ends, Sparta Liquor, Sparta Rugby, Sparta Tire & Automotive, and Van Hydraulics.

A fast and flat 5K on Sparta’s neighborhood paved streets. Bring the whole family! Strollers and dogs on leashes welcome but required to start at end of the line. Start at Sparta Civic Center. Early packet pick up and registration Friday, July 21 from 5-7 pm at Balyeat Field as well as race day from 6:30-7:45 am. On-line registration at www.goracego.com.

9 am to 11:59 pm Beer Tent in Balyeat Field

Sponsored by West Side Beer Distributing

NEW! Open early to accommodate our Run Thru Sparta runners! $5 Cover. Featuring 16 oz. cans of Budweiser beverages and (NEW!) 12 oz Perrin beer. $4 each. Only guests 21 & over with a valid photo ID will be admitted after 9 pm. Michigan law requires a VALID PHOTO ID!

9:30 am to 4 pm Village Marketplace

At 156 E. Division (rear parking lot)

Shop and stroll this vendor area from S. Union through the Village parking lot to Washington featuring quality handmade items, trendy crafts and an exciting array of new and resale finds.

10 am to 3 pm Old Fashioned Ice Cream

Hosted by Sparta Variety

Go back in time and watch the antique powered ice cream machine while you enjoy real ice cream and root beer floats.

10:30 am to 11 pm Food Truck Rally

Hungry? Check out the food trucks in Balyeat Field!

11 am to 4 pm 9th Annual Balyeat Bags Sparta Cornhole Tournament

Grab a partner for a double elimination Cornhole tournament with Cash Prizes. Two Divisions (Social and Competitive). Register at spartafair.com or contact Jason at 616-481-4254. Early Registration Discounts.

11 am to 4 pm Stay & Play Kid Zone

In Balyeat Field

Fun activities, crafts, and excitement for the family! In Memory of Patti Olin.

12 pm Carnival Rides Open

In the Village Parking Lot

12 pm Parade

Grand Marshals: Sparta’s 1953 Football Team

Sponsored by Kent Equipment

The Sparta Parade is proud to welcome these amazing bands to Sparta Town & Country Days: Sparta High School Marching Band, Sam Swing Band, Coopersville Community Jazz Band, Salvation Army Band, 126th Army Band. Parade commentary with bleacher seating at Union and Division.

Spectators: Please keep your kids curbside for safety!

After Parade Pete Veldt Memorial Car Show

Sponsored by Apple Ridge Towing

The cruise-in car show is dedicated to the life and legacy of Sparta citizen Peter James Veldt. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Cars will line the street downtown after the parade.

1:30 pm Sparta Fire Department Water Ball Contest

On Maple Street

4 pm Pullin’ The Ridge Truck & Tractor Pull

Now in Balyeat Field!. Come feel the power!!

Sponsored by: Old Orchard, Daily Deals Foods Outlet, Breckenridge Insurance, Michigan Kenworth, Apple Ridge Towing, Austin Diesel Power, AutoMax of Grand Rapids, Center Point Concrete, Gold Coast Sales, Helena Chemical, Klenk Sweet Cherries, Olivier/VanDyke Insurance, Scheidel Pool, Water Works Irrigation

10:15 pm Fireworks

Downtown Sparta.

Rain Date: Sunday, July 23.

Sponsored by Fireworks Plus