ChoiceOne Bank hosts Jeff Daniels as Guest Director

ChoiceOne Bank is excited to announce their move into digital marketing with the introduction of fun, informative videos produced by 2188 Studios, a small Michigan production company led by Ben and Lucas Daniels based in Chelsea, Mich. The short videos were directed by Michigan native Jeff Daniels, with actors from the Purple Rose Theatre Company, also in Chelsea, and ChoiceOne’s Mortgage Officer Carmen Villahermosa de Cox.

“We are excited to have Jeff Daniels in our Bank as the director for our mortgage videos,” said President and CEO of ChoiceOne Bank Kelly Potes. “When a bank is 120 years old, it’s exciting to use new technology that meets our customers’ needs,” said Potes. “Using videos as an entertaining, yet informative way to help our customers move into home ownership in today’s competitive marketplace is very helpful. An added bonus is working with Jeff Daniels and his sons who understand how humor can educate.”

Because the mortgage industry is extremely competitive today, it’s important to give our customers the tools and resources they need to navigate the market. With the inventory of homes at all-time lows, and mortgage interest rates also historically low, every decision and action becomes critical.

ChoiceOne Bank engaged 2188 Studio to produce the videos in May and are scheduled for a second shoot in June. These videos discuss the ways to reduce stress when applying for a mortgage, first-time homeownership, and the importance of getting preapproved for a mortgage in today’s competitive market. The videos will be available on ChoiceOne Bank’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/choiceonebank and complement a series of educational blog articles written by ChoiceOne Bank staff.

“As a small business ourselves, it was great to partner with another small Michigan business like 2188 Studios for these videos,” said Potes. “The combination of our videos and blog posts gives our customers important information in a format that meets today’s needs.”

About ChoiceOne Bank: ChoiceOne Bank is a full service financial institution with offices in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Newaygo Counties. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. The company is publicly traded and is available on the OTCBB under the symbol “COFS.” For more information on the bank, please visit ChoiceOne’s website at www.choiceone.com.