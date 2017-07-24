Meet Officer Yaro, MSP K-9

Pictured is Trooper Joe Bozek and his K-9 partner Yaro. Yaro, like many MSP K-9 officers is from overseas. In Yaro’s case, he came from Poland. Trooper Bozek said this is common for K-9 officers because German shepherds in America have been bred to show standards, which, unfortunately, makes them more prone to disabilities like hip problems.

“If you notice at dog shows, there is a significant slope to the dog’s back, with lower hips,” Bozek said. The dogs from Europe are also smaller and more agile. Yaro is going to be seven and will likely work until age 10. Troopers can apply for the position of K-9 handler, and then are able to chose their own dog based on seniority. “I have the best job in the world. I go to work every day and play with a dog.”

K-9 handlers spend 14 weeks training with their dog prior to working together. “I have an advantage with this one, he knows what to do and doesn’t even need me. If he had fingers he could take over my job.”

The MSP is currently training Kibbey, who will be the first female K-9 dog in Michigan. She will be a cyber dog, trained in detecting computer storage devices, such as camera cards, cell phones and tablets. A cyber dog was instrumental in the investigation of Jared Fogle, the former Subway spokesperson.

Two other dogs in the MSP family are labs. One is a vapor wake dog, a dog who can scent a substance through its vapor trail and follow it to the source.