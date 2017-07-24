Rockford Michigan State Police post holds celebration of 100 years of service

Visitors to the Rockford Michigan State Police post enjoyed free food and beveragers, tours of the building, face painting, equipment and special vehicles and time with the K9 officer Wednesday, July 11.

The afternoon event was in celebration of 100 years of serving the public and the fine tradition of our troopers. There were free giveaways commemorating the milestone birthday and fingerprinting for kids. Several of the special vehicles the MSP use in their duties were on display and many troppers answered questions for the public throughout the event. The following is a history of the Michigan State Police from the MSP website:

Since April 19, 1917, the Michigan State Police has proudly served the citizens of Michigan. From a cavalry of 300 men to a full-service police agency of more than 2,900 members, the Michigan State Police has proven itself as a world-class leader in law enforcement.

Join us as we celebrate not only our first century of achievements, but also the people and moments that inspire us to carry on the department’s PROUD tradition of SERVICE through EXCELLENCE, INTEGRITY, and COURTESY into the next 100 years.

In honor of the department’s 100th

Anniversary, MSP added 50 black and gold patrol cars to the fleet. These fully equipped 2016 Dodge Chargers are painted to resemble the department’s iconic 1937 Ford Model 74 patrol car. Another celebratory throwback to our past is the switch from Garrison style to Campaign style hats, the original type of uniform hat worn by MSP enforcement members until the 1920s.

In recognition of MSP’s 100 years of service, Governor Rick Snyder proclaimed April 19, 2017 to be Michigan State Police Day.

Then & Now: 100 Years of Service

The Michigan Department of State Police began as a temporary, wartime emergency force for the purpose of domestic security during World War I. On April 19, 1917, Governor Albert Sleeper created the Michigan State Troops Permanent Force, (also known as the Michigan State Constabulary). With Colonel Roy C. Vandercook as the first commanding officer, this new force consisted of five Troops of mounted, dismounted and motorized units, totaling 300 men. On March 26, 1919, Public Act 26 reorganized the Constabulary as the permanent, peace-time Michigan State Police.

Michigan adopted a new Constitution in 1963, authorizing up to 20 departments. Public Act 380 of 1965 reorganized the Michigan Department of State Police as one of these departments. The Director holds the rank of Colonel and is appointed by the Governor.

Today, the Michigan State Police consists of a mod

ern-day force of law enforcement professionals, using the latest up-to-date training and technology to protect the citizens of Michigan. What was once a cavalry of 300 men now has evolved into one of the leading police agencies of the United States.

The pride and commitment that began back in 1917 continue today to play an important role in the department.