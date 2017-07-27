Boy Scouts from Troop 228 inducted into National Scouting Honor Society

Eight scouts and two adults from Rockford Boy Scout Troop 228 were recently inducted into the Order of the Arrow (OA), the National Honor Society of Scouting.

The scouts elected by peers in their troop, along with two adult leaders, were tapped out in a fire bowl ceremony at Gerber Scout Reservation earlier this summer.

Scoutmaster Brian Blouin, who was tapped out with his son Jack, said he’s proud of what his son has accomplished.

“It was an honor to know that his fellow scouts felt that he was worthy to be inducted in the Order,” Blouin said.

“I was super excited when they called my name,” Jack Blouin said.

Once tapped out, the scouts are considered “ordeal candidates” and go through induction ceremonies, along with a day of service at camp, eating minimally and working in silence throughout the day.

“As we did our ordeal, I was thinking ‘what did I do to deserve this honor…and how can I continue to deserve it’” Jack Blouin said.

Brian Blouin said the day of service was eye-opening and rewarding.

“I was proud watching him work with his fellow ordeals during a day of service at Camp Gerber”

The boys know they are eligible for OA, but don’t know until the ceremony if they’ve been elected.

“Not everyone gets in. We have the election in February, so it can be hard for the boys to wait that long,” Brian Blouin said.

Bob Gould watched as his son Isaac was tapped. Shortly after, he heard his own name.

“It truly is an honor to be inducted with my son. He has worked hard and it’s great to see that his fellow scouts recognized that,” Bob Gould said.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion when they said my name. I couldn’t believe I got tapped out,” Isaac Gould said.

To be eligible for the OA, scouts must be registered in the troop with the rank of First Class or higher, exemplify the tenets of the scout law and oath and have at least 15 nights of outdoor camping over 2 years.

The 8 new scout inductees are: Jack Blouin, Blake Carlson, Nate Cheney, Jared Elliot, Isaac Gould, Andrew Kalczuk, Thomas Lyngklip and Sean Sehlmeyer, along with adult leaders Brian Blouin and Bob Gould

Once the Ordeal members spend 10 months in the OA, they are eligible to “seal their membership” as brotherhood members. Several adults and scouts from the troop became brotherhood members this year.

Troop Committee Chair James Longo was one of them, along with his son Ryan.

“It was wonderful seeing all the new brotherhood and ordeal members and I look forward to spending time with them at future order of the arrow events,” James Longo said.

The other new Brotherhood members are Lucas Kramer and adult leaders Michael McGovern and Jim George, who did his ordeal back in the early 1990s. George’s son Ian is a first year scout and not eligible yet to be an OA member.

“Completing my brotherhood ordeal was extremely humbling. I always have felt like I was not involved enough with the OA and had something incomplete in my Scouting career,” Jim George said.

The Order of the Arrow was started 102 years ago by Dr. E. Urner Goodman and Carroll A. Edson as a way of honoring those that uphold the values of scouting, to encourage scouts to give back to their community, and to teach them life-long leadership skills.

Troop 228 is based in Rockford with 72 scouts. It’s chartered through the Bostwick Lake Congregational Church.