Newest Spectrum Health facility opening August

Outlot of Meijer home to 30,000 sq. ft. medical building

By BETH ALTENA

Go for the catering by Ramona’s Table if nothing else. But if you do visit the new Spectrum Health medical building at 8501 Meadow Creek Drive (right by the Ten Mile Meijer), you will be impressed by the facility as well as the food. The public is invited to tours and treats for the brand new medical offices that offer Rockford-based services, currently under three roofs, now all in one location.

Construction began last fall for the 30,000 square foot building that offers urgent care, labwork, x-rays, bone density testing, mammograms, ultrasounds, with separate space for family medicine, pediatrics and internal medicine.

“Wait times will be very short,” noted Liz Grathwol, who led a tour of the building. There are private consult rooms as well as procedure rooms and private, spacious and stylish spaces throughout the building. The waiting rooms are furnished with benches separated by frosted glass, a big difference from traditional and less than comfortable plastic chairs side by side as often seen in older medical

waiting rooms.

Liz said combining services offered in other Rockford locations into one space makes it easier for patience’s to access the care they need. There are check in kiosks, a business center that will help patients with any need from filling out forms to financial assistance counseling.

The building is designed with two pods that are mirror images of each other. Procedure rooms are on the outside of the room with physicians and Advanced Practice Providers and nurse practitioners in the center of the open space structure. Interaction between the different medical staff streamlines cooperated care. “The great thing about centralized hub is the team based care,” Liz said.

The radiology lab is in the back of the building. “One of the fun things about this building is this part is underground, which is perfect for radiology,” Liz joked. “It’s great for radiology, but not so great for cell phone reception.”

Advanced technology is integrated throughout. Liz pointed out an example of some of the technological uses of applications, being able to put a badge up to any computer in the building and the screen you were last looking at will come up.

From this Rockford facility, customers who aren’t even Spectrum patients will be served with the convenient location. People with procedures from doctors outside the Spectrum family are able to have that work done here, whether it is an X ray, a blood test or any other of a myriad of lab procedures. Via either online or with paper orders, the Rockford facility offers an easy to access venue and results.

Dave Potter was in charge of the construction of the building, from the groundbreaking last fall to the final phases of completion. Rockford Construction was the builder and Tower Pinkster was the architect of record. Spectrum began with the first facility in Holland and recently added facilities on the East Beltline, Ionia, North Muskegon, downtown Grand Rapids. The Rockford location will serve customers from here to their Newaygo facility.

The site was a challenging one on a steep hillside. Liz said sandy soil and good weather allowed construction to proceed quickly last fall and stay working through winter with the outside structure completed. “It was 18 months from beginning to completion, and that doesn’t count the planning,” she noted.

Dave said the one year turnaround from idea to opened offices is an impressive timeline. “What I think is really neat about this, is that it was an outlot on a severe slope. We were able to nestle the building into the hill.” He said if it was a house it would be a reverse walkout, with the rear of the building on the high end and the entrance on the

lower level.

“I was surprised how quick construction went once we decided to do it,” Dave stated. “This was a fast schedule, a race to get the building framed in.” He said a one month delay last fall could have put the grand opening off for months if crews had not been able to work through winter.

“This is the third or fourth facility we built adjacent to a Meijer,” he noted. He said Meijer stores are usually located in easy to access sites. It is convenient because patients can double up a medical visit with a stop by the store if they need anything, or literally walk over to pick up a prescription from the Meijer pharmacy.

“This is very, very conventient,” he emphasized.

Liz said the facility will have about 100 people on staff to begin, with private practitioners on site with room to expand. New patients are welcome and there are two large spaces, one on each side of the building, for future expansion when need is identified.

A week before the Tuesday, August 1 open house, the local images (the Rockford dam, the pedestrian bridge over the Rogue River, etc) were being hung on the wall. Final touches were being done to the consult rooms, equipment was being installed and unwrapped and a million other tiny touches were being completed.

“There are a lot of crews in the building right now,” Liz noted. She said a medical facility has lots of processes, lots of systems, lots of details to perfect. “We have been using businesses almost exclusively from West Michigan, we like to be involved in the community and we are super excited to be here. Our customers are really excited, too.”

The grand opening of the newest Spectrum Health care facility will be Tuesday, August 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature catering by Ramona’s Table and plenty to see in the two floors of this brand new structure. Stop by and see for yourself.