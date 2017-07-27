Rockford selects new City Manager

Thad M. Beard unanimously offered position

The Rockford City Council has selected Thad M. Beard to be its next city manager. Beard was one of five candidates selected from a field of 31 applicants for the open manager position. Interviews were conducted at a public hearing Wednesday July 19, 2017.

After a robust discussion about the qualities of each of the five candidates, Beard was unanimously approved by the city council. The approval was followed by a motion to offer Beard a conditional offer of employment and to instruct the city labor attorney to begin contract discussions.

Thad Beard is currently the city manager in Otsego, Michigan a position he has held for seventeen years. Prior to that Beard was the assistant city manager for the city of Wayland, Michigan.

Beard lives in Otsego with his wife Tracy. They have two adult children.

No time has been set for Beard to take over the city manager duties; it is expected to take several weeks to make the transition.