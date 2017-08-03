Circus to return and peanut contest could be your ticket in!

Three locations to guess the number of peanuts

Megan Dean is new to the Rockford Chamber of Commerce and her duties there will be many and diverse. Example spending a day counting peanuts into three containers for the brand new guessing contest for free circus tickets (and a bag of peanuts).

“I counted thousands, one at a time,” said Megan (is that a clue?). She filled three plastic containers with the exact same number of peanuts in each. They will be on display through August 15 and everyone is invited to guess the total peanuts in each one of the jars. The winner, or closest to it, will receive the grand prize of two adult circus tickets and four children’s tickets and a bag of peanuts.

The three locations to view the peanut containers are the Rockford Chamber of Commerce office, 17 South Monroe Street in the City Hall complex, Independent Bank, 78 S. Main Street and Aunt Candy’s Toy Company, 63 Courtland Street, all downtown Rockford.

The circus rolled into town a year ago and set up the big top on Wolverine Worldwide property on Main Street, the former site of the tannery. This year the circus returns on August 23, unloading and setting up the big tent in front of the public in the morning with shows to follow before moving on to the next location. The event is sponsored by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.