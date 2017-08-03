Kick off Rockford Rams football season with Hots ‘n Brats Night

Event to take place Friday, August 18th at “the TED”

Are you longing for the Friday nights of fall and high school football? Be part of the kickoff event for the Rockford RAM Football season. Enjoy a warm summer evening with family and friends on Friday, August 18th in the plaza area of the “TED” football stadium at Rockford High School.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy hot dogs, brats, munchies, desserts and beverages while you watch a RAM Varsity TEAM practice. The event begins at 4:45 pm with an opportunity to have pictures taken on the field with the RAM players and coaches

There will be several door prize giveaways from generous local Rockford merchants, 2017 RAM Football apparel will be on sale for the 1st time, and this year’s TEAM motto will be unveiled by coach Ralph Munger.

The RAMS open their first two games of the season this year against 2016 MHSAA Division 1 Regional Finalist, the Saline Hornets, at the University of Michigan Stadium. That’s right, the Rams will play Saline at the “Big House” on August 24 at 4 pm. The Rams will continue their season against 2016 MHSAA Division 2 State Semi-Finalist Lowell Red Arrows on September 1st at the “TED”.

The RAMS look to extend their streak to 9 consecutive OK Red conference championships and 23 consecutive playoff appearances this year with Rockford’s unprecedented community support.

GO RAMS!