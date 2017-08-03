Letter to the Editor: Reader praises Colonial owners for life saving help

Hello, my name is Linda Kloe, I live in the Colonial Motel. The Monday of July 17, I was at death’s door. I had a reaction to medication which made me really need help. My husband Eric called our landlord to check on me, he raced right down to my room, found me unresponsive, called for help and saved my life.

My husband, after all this, let me know that Mr. Gill was at our room and had the rescuers called within minutes. He is my angel because if he hadn’t found me, I would not have been here to write my story. So, if you see Mr. and Mrs. Gill at the Colonial Motel, give them a smile because they are heroes and I want everyone to know how special they really are.

I would also like to give the police officer who kept me responding. He deserves a big hug and thank you and to know how grateful I am to him. I really do hope for a chance to hug him and give him my thanks. You are all heroes and my angels. My love and thanks to you.