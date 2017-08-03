Local American Legion in danger of losing building to foreclosure

The Rockford American Legion Merrit Lamb Post #102, Northland Drive, has received notice that their mortgage is in default. Revenues from the operation of the restaurant and banquet hall have not been adequate to stay current with the Legion’s mortgage obligation. There is presently a default in excess of $10,000 on the existing mortgage. The mortgate balance is approximately $600,000. If the default cannot be cured by payment, the mortgage could be foreclosed, resulting in the loss of the building.

Facing difficult options, the Legion membership has decided to make a public appeal for funds to pay off the entire mortgage. If the mortgage obligation is eliminated, the restaurant and banquet hall can be operated successfully and continue to provide local veterans with a place they can call their own and the Rockford community will retain a valuable resource.

A major fund raising campaign is being organized and those wishing to participate or contribute should contact the American Legion at 616-866-2591.

An online funding site will be established in the near future.

The Rockford American Legion believes the Rockford community and friends of veterans will quickly step forward to help in this endeavor. The future of the Rockford American Legion depends on those who truly appreciate the valiant service of Legion members.