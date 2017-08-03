Rockford Baby wins Whitecaps baby race

What a beautiful night for a ball game last Thursday, July 27. The Whitecaps won, the weather was perfect, and the “side show” games were entertaining. The baby race was especially suspenseful. The Rockford baby and another baby, a girl, were side by side on the track to the finish line. The girl baby crawled four or five crawls, then had to sit and laugh. The Rockford baby crawled to catch up and then seemed to want to enjoy the company. At the very end, the two babies were side by side for the home stretch before the big win was taken by our very own Rockford baby. Congratulations!