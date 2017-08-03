Rockford Family Eyecare wants you to join the Rockford Duck Hunt

Rockford Family Eyecare is on a duck hunt and we need your help! These little critters have escaped all over town. You can find them with the clues that we have gathered on our website: www.RockfordDuckHunt.com and our Facebook page. They are a troublesome bunch so when you see them, DON’T try to catch them yourself, just take a photo/selfie with you and the duck and #RockfordFamilyEyecare on Instagram and/or tag us on Facebook as well as tagging the business you found the duck at so that we know where to collect the vermin.

We are offering a $200 reward to the first person who locates all of them and a $200 reward to the person with the most popular/unique photo. The more “Shares” and “Likes” will get you closer to the prize. So watch our Facebook page and visit www.RockfordDuckHunt.com early August for clues on where to catch these critters. Competition begins August 11th and ends August 19th.