The Riptide Swimmers representing Rockford at championship meets

By Kennedy Cutler

Last weekend, Rockford Riptide sent swimmers to two championship level meets.

The team had eight swimmers participate in the 12 and Under State Meet, held at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Five of those swimmers qualified in 21 events, and swam a total of 19 individual races. 9 of those individual races qualified to swim a second time at finals. The team also had two relays, both of which placed 12th in the state.

At Sectionals, a National level meet that took place at the McCorkle Aquatic Center of Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, Rockford was represented by five swimmers. Each of the swimmers had multiple races, and several returned for a second swim of their race in finals. All five dropped time in their individual events.

This weekend, Riptide sent nine swimmers to Holland for the 13 and Over State Meet. This week, one swimmer will be traveling to Nashville, Tennessee, for another National level meet, the Futures Championship.