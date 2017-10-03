Statement from the family of Trooper O’Neill

The following is a statement issued on behalf of the family of fallen Tpr. Timothy J. O’Neill:

On behalf of Tim’s entire family, we would like to thank the citizens of the state of Michigan and across the country for their support during this tragedy. This loss of our son, brother, grandson, fiancé, friend and state trooper is great sorrow for us all.

We express our gratitude to the Michigan State Police, the Michigan State Police Troopers Association and the Athens Clark County Police Department in Georgia for the overwhelming care they have shown all of us. The troopers have provided 24/7 care and attention, as well as meals, housing and transportation. We cannot express in words how much their love and concern has meant to us.

We want to thank all of those who have reached out to us through social media and by making donations in Tim’s honor. This has been a very difficult time for our family, but knowing we have care and compassion from people around the nation brings us comfort in our pain. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the other families impacted by tragedies across the country.

Our hearts also go out to the families of other recently fallen officers. You are not alone. May we share this burden together.

Thank you.