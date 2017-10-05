Lady Rams Swim and Dive Team dominate Grand Haven

By JOHN FRIZZO

Rockford’s girls swimming and diving team dominated Grand Haven in OK-Red competition Thursday, taking home a 196-116 victory and setting the stage for a showdown with rival West Ottawa this week.

The Rams improved to 7-1 in dual meets this season, while winning all but two of 12 events.

The 200 medley relay kicked off the win, with Erin McDowell, Sara Kraus, Morgan Kraus and Peyton Rayburn winning in 1:51.60. The 200 freestyle relay (Masy Folcik, Sam Knepper, Rachel Gamm and Rayburn) won in 1:40.76 and the 400 freestyle relay (Morgan Kraus, Gamm, Folcik and Knepper) capped off the meet by winning in 3:38.21.

Posting individual wins were Folcik (200 freestyle in 1:58.47), Rayburn (200 IM in 2:15.98), Morgan Kraus (50 freestyle in 24.57 and 100 butterfly in 55.85), Elise Jendritz (diving with 281.10 points) and Erin McDowell (100 backstroke in 1:01.56). Grand Haven’s wins came through Alonna Clark, who won the 500 freestyle in 5:21.87 over Gamm in 5:28.43, and Buccaneer Kathryn Ackerman, who took the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.25 over Rayburn in 1:12.31.

Fourth-ranked Rockford hosts fifth-ranked West Ottawa Thursday, October 5 at 6 p.m. The Rams also travel to the Michigan Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association meet at Eastern Michigan University Friday and Saturday.