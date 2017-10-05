Rockford graduate Mark Veitengruber Sets All-Time Wins Mark As Wildcats Tame Tigers

Senior men’s tennis player Mark Veitengruber of Rockford, Michigan posted wins in singles and doubles action to lead Daemen College to an 8-1 victory over visiting Rochester Institute of Technology under the lights this evening at the Ellicott Tennis Courts. The individual effort gives Veitengruber a combined 64 wins between singles and doubles matches in his career, surpassing the team’s all-time record of 62, which was established by Gregory Lowe from 2012-16.

“I am very happy to see Mark become our all-time leader in combined wins,” said fifth-year head coach Stephen Beatty. “Over the course of his career, Mark has embodied everything we look for in a student-athlete, much the same as the previous record-holder Greg Lowe. Mark has balanced the challenges of academics and internships with his large role on this team, and I couldn’t be prouder of him for all that he’s accomplished here at Daemen.”

The overall victory came in Daemen’s first dual-match of the season. The Wildcats had opened their abbreviated fall schedule with back-to-back tournaments – the Daemen Invitational and the prestigious Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) East Region Championship.

RIT, an affiliate of NCAA Division III and the Liberty League, fell to 1-1 in dual-matches this season. Daemen has won seven-straight matches against Division III opponents, running its record to 20-10 all-time in such matches.

Things got underway with a Wildcat sweep of three doubles matches. Veitengruber and freshman Jose Williamson III (Minneapolis, Minn.) led the way as the pair cruised to an 8-1 defeat over Ben Lynaugh and Jared Ingoglia at the top of the lineup. For Veitengruber, it was his 26th career doubles win which ranks fourth in team history, seven shy of all-time record-holder John LeMar (33).

Sophomore Fabian Wilde (Crimmitschau, Germany) and freshman Pablo Martinez Hernandez (Huatulco, Mexico) were 8-4 winners in the second doubles position over RIT’s Chandler Libby and Jacob Meyerson. Junior Justin Milner (Ithaca, N.Y.) and freshman Tim Georg (Aschaffenburg, Germany) won by an identical 8-4 score over Nick Lim and Patrick Mathews in the third doubles position.

Daemen continued to dominate as the match shifted to singles play. Veitengruber (7-5, 6-4 over Ingoglia), Wilde (6-4, 6-2 over Lynaugh), Milner (7-6, 6-4 over Michael Peters), Martinez Hernandez (6-3, 6-1 over Spencer Lowitt) and Williamson III (6-4, 6-2 over Lim) all scored singles wins in positions two through six, respectively. Only a 6-1, 6-2 win for Libby over Georg in the No. 1 singles position avoided the dual-match whitewash for the Tigers.

Veitengruber’s singles win gives him 38 for his career, extending the team record he already holds in that category. At 4-2 this season, he shares the team lead in singles wins with Georg who is also 4-2.

Daemen was back in action with a pair of non-conference dual-matches last weekend with Division II Walsh University and Division III Oswego State at the Ellicott Tennis Courts.