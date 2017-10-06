Quilt donations change lives across the world

Organization sets goal of half a million quilts

Linda Hoemke of Hope Lutheran Church, 7000 Myers Lake Road in Rockford has announced the church is excited and happy to have met its goal of 100 quilts to be donated to Lutheran World Relief. Last year the organization collected more than 490,000 quilts were collected from across the United States and sent to a distribution center in St. Paul, Minnesota and Baltimore, Maryland. From there the quilts will be sent to people with serious needs. In past years the quilts have been sent to those in need, such as the Ukraine, Syria, India and Peru after their earthquake.

“Our Hope Lutheran quilts were blessed at the 9 a.m. service September 24, bar coded so they can be tracked, and sent off in a box car to St. Paul. You can learn more about LWR quilts by checking our facebook page,” said Linda.

Most mornings from 9 a.m. until noon the Women of Hope and their friends gather with their sewing machines, scissors and pins to create warmth and love for people across the ocean. “Our quilts are not fancy, just simple squares, strips and even random pieces layered with batting and backing and tied. You don’t need to be a quilter to join in on the fun and conversation, because some gals iron the fabric, others cut squares and others pin the quilts for binding. Got fabric? We certainly accept donations of cotton fabric, and love the “stash” fabric that comes from grandmas, aunts and other quilters. If you would like to help out or donate fabric, call Linda at 616-304-7454 or pastor Julie Schneider Thomas at Hope Lutheran Church at 616-874-4673. Everything goes to a very worthy cause.