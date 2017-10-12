Local author releases “Dancing With Shadows”

Local author D.A. (Deborah) Reed has once again hit close to home with the release of her latest novel Dancing with Shadows. Dancing with Shadows explores the life of teenager Olivia and her friends as they cope with bullying, boys, tragedy, and the perseverance and life lessons that follow. The main character, Olivia, is actually modeled after the true-life struggles of local teen Madeline Konsdorf, who was diagnosed with ITP, a blood disorder, in 2012 and who had to have chemotherapy to put it into remission.

Dancing isn’t the first novel for D.A. Reed. She also has a young adult novel titled Daisies in the Rain available based on another young lady local to Rockford, Maria Bomer. D.A. says: “Madeline read Daisies in the Rain and immediately asked if I would write a story based on struggles she faced a few years ago. Once I sat down and talked with her, I knew she had a message others needed to hear.”

As Dancing with Shadows developed, what struck D.A. most was the passion and joy she saw in Madeline. “The struggles she went through did not cause her love for life to diminish,” says Reed. “Instead, it increased that passion. My hope is that Dancing with Shadows will help others understand how important it is to use the time we have, however long or short that may be, with a perseverance and passion that will inspire others to truly live.”

As Madeline faced fear of an uncertain future, she says an important lesson she learned through her experience is, “Hope is the only thing stronger than fear.”

As shown in Dancing with Shadows, inspiration for D.A. Reed comes from the world around her. “Everything around me inspires me to write, but the people I meet have the most impact on my imagination. One word, one gesture, one story can suddenly trigger an entire landslide of words that eventually become one of my books.”

When asked how long it takes her to write a novel, Reed revealed that it usually takes her a year to complete her works of fiction. That includes the research, first draft, editing, formatting, and publishing.

D.A. says: “Dream. Dance. Live your passion. Believe in yourself, because there is no one else out there like you. For those of you who love to write, dare to pick up the pen and put words to the page. Only you can tell the story that resides within you.”

Dancing with Shadows is available now on Amazon in paperback and as an ebook, and also in paperback through Lulu.com

Check out Facebook and www.theauthory.club for more information on D.A. Reed.