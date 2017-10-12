Undefeated JV Water Polo shines in latest matches

Rockford JV Water Polo continued its season on 9-18 hosting Grand Haven. The team started off strong with a 7-0 lead at halftime, finishing the game with a 10-6 victory.

The offense was led by sophomores Elijah Chino with 3 goals and 1 assist and Kyle Dedert with 2 goals and 1 assist. Freshman Brenden Saur had 2 goals and 1 assist. Sophomore Dakota Kramer, Freshman Hudson Verwys and Nate Hopkins each had 1 goal. Sophomore Trey Williams had 2 assists.

The Defense shined with 21 total steals. The sophomores were led by Nick Deugaw with 6 steals, Kyle Dedert with 4 steals, Elijah Chino had 2 steals, and Sam Radtke with 1 steal. The freshman were led by Hudson Verwys with 5 steals, Brendan Saur, Isaiah Baker, and Nate Hopkins with 1 steal each. Sophomore goalie Ben Schuchardt had 11 saves in the victory.

Next, Rockford hosted Jenison on 9-20. Sophomore Boede Mitchell got the first quarter started scoring 3 goals and once again the JV got off to a great start with a 10-1 halftime lead. The game ended with another Rockford victory, 16-8.

The scoring was led by Elijah Chino with 4 goals, Boede Mitchell with 3, Hudson Verwys, Kyle Dedert, Brenden Saur, and Matthew Weber had 2 goals each. Dakota Kramer added 1 goal.

Sophomore Trey Williams led the team on defense with 4 steals. Matthew Weber and Hudson Verwys each had 3 steals. Nate Hopkins, Kyle Dedert, and Brenden Saur each had 2 steals. Drew Bargwell, Elijah Chino, Nick Deugaw and Dakota Kramer each added 1 steal. Ben Schuchardt had 10 saves and back-up goalie Logan Harris had 4 saves in the victory.

The weekend of 9-22,23 had the JV at Hudsonville. They ended the weekend undefeated with a 4-0 record. Game 1 on Friday had Rockford vs. East Kentwood. The JV jumped off to an early 10-1 lead at the half, finishing the game 14-3.

Leading the scoring were team co-captains Elijah Chino and Kyle Dedert with 4 goals each. Freshman Co-captain Brenden Saur had 3 goals. Nate Hopkins, Hudson Verwys, and Dakota Kramer each had 1 goal. Leading the team in assists was Freshman Hudson Verwys with 3. Freshman Cade Dorer had 2 assists. Boede Mitchell led the sophomores with 2 assists.

The defense was led by sophomore Dakota Kramer with 6 steals. Kyle Dedert, Elijah Chino and Brenden Saur each had 3 steals. Sophomore goalie and Co-captain, Ben Schuchardt, had 2 steals. Freshman Dominic Galang had 2 steals. Logan Harris, Hudson Verwys, Will Cureulo, and Boede Mitchell each had 1 steal.

Saturday, the JV had 3 games. First beating East Grand Rapids: 10-5. Then West Ottawa: 11-8. Ending with Hudsonville: 8-7.

Over the 3 games, Elijah Chino had 10 goals, 6 assists and 9 steals. Hudson Verwys had 6 goals, 3 assists and 8 steals. Kyle Dedert had 4 goals, 6 assists and 10 steals. Brenden Saur had 5 goals and 6 steals. Dakota Kramer won 9 out of his 12 sprints and added 3 goals, 1 assist and 6 steals. Nick Deugaw had 3 assists and 9 steals. Boede Mitchell added 1 goal and 1 assist.

On 9-25 Rockford JV water polo next faced Grandville in a regular conference match. The rams kept Grandville scoreless until the final period, winning the game 10-2.

Leading the scoring for the season and in this game was Elijah Chino with 4 goals. Hudson Verwys had 2 goals. Kyle Dedert, William Cureulo (exchange student from Barcelona, Spain), and Isaiah Baker each added 1 goal. Good passing was shown with 8 different players having assists.

Chino also led the team in steals with 5 steals. Brenden Saur had 5 steals. Kyle Dedert had 3 steals. Nick Deugaw and Dakota Kramer each had 2 steals. Drew Bargwell, Hudson Verwys, Isaiah Baker, and Cade Dorer each had 1 steal. Goalie Ben Schuchardt had an impressive 13 saves in the win.

The next conference game for the JV was on 9-27 against West Ottawa. Goalie Ben Schuchardt had another stellar game with 15 saves in an 11-8 victory.

Leading the offense was Hudson Verwys and Elijah Chino with 3 goals each. Brenden Saur and Dakota Kramer each had 2 scores. Kyle Dedert added 1 goal. Nick Deugaw had 3 assists with Kyle Dedert having 2 assists.

The rams defense was stout with 18 steals. Elijah Chino led the team with 6. Kyle Dedert had 5. Dakota Kramer had 4 steals and a drawn ball under. Nick Deugaw had 2 steals & Hudson Verwys had 1.

With just 10 games left in the season, Rockford JV water polo remains unbeaten with a 23-0-1 record.