Area Fire Departments Receive New Equipment

Four area fire departments took delivery of new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) in September as part of a collaborative grant request. In 2016 a grant application was submitted to FEMA as part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program sponsored by the agency. Members of the Algoma, Courtland and Sparta Township fire departments along with the City of Rockford submitted a regional grant request to equip all of the firefighters with the new equipment which has reached the manufacture’s expiration date.

The cost of the new equipment at $500,000 was covered with the local units of government paying a 10% matching cost. Rockford Chief Dave Jones said “This is a great example of local governments working together to create an opportunity to better protect our firefighters”. The fire departments are currently placing the new equipment into service as part of the recognition of Fire Prevention Week in October.