City of Rockford water study returns with no PFOs

In response to recent information provided by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) that some of the water supplies in the Belmont area showed increased levels of Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS), the City of Rockford sent water samples for testing.

Eurofins Eaton Laboratories of South Bend, Indiana – verified that the City of Rockford’s water supply contained no PFOS in the sample tested. City Manager Thad Beard said the results of the tests were expected. “Our well heads that supply water to the city are located in Cannon Township, well away from the wells that were in question in Belmont”, Beard reported. The City will continue to monitor its water supply as the MDEQ further investigates the sources of the PFOS in the Plainfield Township wells. A copy of the Laboratory Report which was conducted on all Method 357 compounds is available for review at City Hall.