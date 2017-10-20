Reps. Afendoulis and VerHeulen issue statement on House Street Disposal

State Reps. Chris Afendoulis and Rob VerHeulen issued the following statement regarding growing concerns over water contamination in northern Kent County:

“Our first priority and concern through this process lies in the health and safety of our residents, particularly those who live near the former House Street Disposal. It is important that accurate information is being relayed to residents as quickly and effectively as possible.

“Our offices have been in regular communication with the Michigan Departments of Health and Human Services, Environmental Quality, Natural Resources, and Agriculture and Rural Development as they work with the Kent County Health Department, Plainfield Township, and Wolverine Worldwide. All of these organizations are working together to assist residents with short-term questions and concerns as we work toward a long-term solution.

“Both Kent County and Plainfield Township have developed websites with useful information for residents. DEQ continues to oversee testing in the area and Wolverine Worldwide is providing water filters to those in need.”

Reps. Afendoulis and VerHeulen urge residents to visit the Kent County and Plainfield Township websites for more information at: www.accesskent.com/Health/PFAS/Belmont and www.plainfieldmi.org/house-st-ground-water-contamination. Residents are also encouraged to contact Rep. Afendoulis at 517-373-0218 or Rep. VerHeulen at 517-373-8900 if they have further questions.