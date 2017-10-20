Schools to test all wells after additional possible dump site discovered

After the possible discovery of a Wolverine dump site near East Rockford Middle School, school officials asked the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to test the water of all Rockford Public Schools that use well water. Superintendent Dr. Michael Shibler issued the following letter to all parents on Friday, October 13:

Dear Rockford Parents and Staff:

As you know, we are awaiting test results for water at East Rockford Middle School in follow-up to the location of a Wolverine dump site near that school. Bottled water will continue to be provided as long as necessary, and I will share the results with you once they become available to me.

The ongoing situation in our community has understandably heightened awareness and worries among residents about the quality of water. I, too, am concerned not only about what we know, but what we may not know. Therefore, I am working with the MDEQ to test the water at our remaining schools that use well water. Those schools are Cannonsburg, Crestwood, and Lakes Elementary Schools. We will have samples taken and submitted for testing as soon as possible and will let you know those results, as well as the results of the East RMS water test.

Our remaining nine schools are supplied municipal water through either Plainfield Township or the City of Rockford, who both conduct regular testing of their water supplies. Our schools using municipal water are Belmont, Meadow Ridge Parkside, Roguewood, and Valley View Elementary Schools; North Rockford Middle School; the Rockford Freshman Center and Rockford High School; and River Valley Academy. We have every reason to believe that those water supplies are safe since they are managed and tested by their respective municipalities.

Again, this has been very unsettling for all of us and I want to assure you that I will continue to advocate for the safety of your children in this and all matters.

Thank you for your patience and we will send information to you as soon as possible.

Dr. Michael Shibler

Superintendent of Schools