Wolverine Worldwide to provide whole house water filtration systems for 338 homes in Plainfield Township

Cites commitment to residents having confidence in their water

Wolverine Worldwide today announced it will provide whole house water filtration systems for all 338 homes in Plainfield Township whose wells are being tested for the presence of fluorinated per/polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which were man-made chemicals contained in 3M’s Scotchgard™ product.

In response to ongoing community concerns regarding the recent detection of PFAS in some residential wells, Wolverine said it will arrange and pay for the costs of filter equipment and customized installation. All homes currently part of the Study Area established by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), as well as all homes in the expanded, precautionary Buffer Zone are eligible to receive whole house water filtration systems, regardless of testing results. (SEE ATTACHED MAP)

Since late spring, Wolverine has been working with the MDEQ and the Kent County Health Department to develop and implement a water-testing program to understand the extent of PFAS in residential wells. Out of an abundance of caution, kitchen filters and bottled water were provided to all homes initially tested, and since then Wolverine expanded its support to include whole house systems for the 14 homes whose wells tested above the EPA-advisory threshold of 70 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS. Wolverine also contacted 3M and asked them to step-up and partner given their expertise as the manufacturer of this product.

This latest program builds on that commitment, providing whole house filtration systems – regardless of tested levels – and before the majority of the 338 eligible homes have received their test results, which are due in the coming weeks.

“People are concerned about their water – we share in that concern and we felt this was the right thing to do, right now. While we can’t speed up the testing process, we can give people confidence in their water by providing this longer-term solution,” said Chris Hufnagel, the Company’s senior vice president of strategy. “Wolverine Worldwide is committed to working with the MDEQ, Kent County Health Department, and Plainfield Township to get all the answers. We live and work here and we will see this through to the end.”

The Company is also launching an information portal tomorrow on its corporate website, www.wolverineworldwide.com. At this portal, the community will be able to get the latest information on the House Street situation, along with answers to frequently asked questions. Additionally, please see the attached document for frequently asked questions.

Homeowners are being contacted to arrange for the installation of whole house filter systems. For more information on the whole house filtration program, contact Wolverine Worldwide at (616) 866-5627 or at HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

