ZOO GOES BOO event returns to John Ball Zoo for two fun weekends

The annual ZOO GOES BOO event is one of the favorite family destinations for trick-or-treating in West Michigan. “It’s been happening for over 25 years.” said Brenda Stringer, Director of Institutional Advancement. “It’s kooky, not spooky, fun and it’s a great way to get the kids outdoors with mom, dad and the grandparents.”

ZOO GOES BOO takes place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays – 10/20, 21, 22 and again 10/27, 28, 29 from 10am to 3pm. For those six days John Ball Zoo transforms into a magical, mystical, world full of exotic creatures and amazing things because of the incredible Halloween themed decorations. Giant inflatable creatures lurk around the corners, a flock of skeleton flamingos are on the run in the woods, and many other photo-worthy scenes are around the Zoo. There are plenty of treat stations and families are encouraged to dress up. Joining the fun are singers, dancers, jugglers drummers and more. Visitors will even get to see some of the animals enjoying a pumpkin or two!

ZOO GOES BOO is made possible by MEIJER STORES and BLUE CARE NETWORK. Meijer will be distributing $1.00 off BOO admission coupons at participating stores, and Blue Care Network is providing the trick-or-treat bags.

John Ball Zoo reminds families to make mindful choices when shopping for chocolate and candy this Halloween. Buy from companies that are members of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil or chocolate products certified by the Rainforest Alliance. All the treats being handed out at ZOO GOES BOO will be certified.

John Ball Zoo is located 1 mile west of downtown Grand Rapids. It is open daily from 10am to 4pm through December 2, 2017. John Ball Zoo is the 4th most attended cultural institution in Michigan and is home to 1,300 animals. For more information www.jbzoo.org, Facebook JB ZOO, info@jbzoo.org, or call (616)336-4300.