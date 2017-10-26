2018 Football Addix All-Star football game details to be released

Hope College to host third annual Addix-All Star Game

Creators of the annual Football Addix All-Star Game, along with area high school varsity football coaches, will announce details for the third annual event during a news conference at 10 a.m., October 26. The news conference will be held at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids (1806 Bridge St. NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504).

New this year, the game will be played at Hope College’s Ray and Sue Smith Stadium and will feature top seniors nominated from an expanded geographic location. The expanded geography for players to be nominated includes the Indiana state line to the south, Traverse City to the north, Lansing to the east and Lake Michigan to the west.

During the media briefing, coaches for the Stars and Stripes teams will be announced, as well as details about the event’s participating cheer teams. Individuals from Grand Ledge, Portage, Holland, Benton Harbor, Caledonia and other areas of West Michigan will make up this year’s coaching staff and cheer teams.

The game, slated for June 8, will continue to generate awareness and funds for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. Since the first game in 2016, the Addix All-Star Game has raised a total of $40,000 to support the free cancer and grief programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

Student-athletes who will graduate in 2018 will have the opportunity to be nominated as participants in the game through an online process at addixgear.com. The head coach of each student-athlete must confirm the nomination for the athlete to be eligible for selection. A team of sports reporters from West Michigan will select players, who will be assigned to one of two teams—the Stars, or the Stripes.