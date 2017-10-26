2017 Halloween Happenings: Trick or Treat times, Trunk-or-treat events, and more local Halloween activities

2017 Local Trick-or-Treating Times

ROCKFORD

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

5:30 – 8:00 PM

(No Siren This Year)

SPARTA

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

5:00 – 8:00 PM

KENT CITY

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

5:00 – 7:00 PM

CEDAR SPRINGS (Business District)

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

5:00 – 6:30 PM

CEDAR SPRINGS (Residential)

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

5:00 – 8:00 PM

GREENVILLE (Business District)

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

3:30 – 5:00 PM

GREENVILLE (Residential)

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

6:00 – 8:00 PM

2017 Halloween Events

Bella Vista Church Trunk-or-Treat

Date: Friday, October 27, 2017

Time: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: 5100 Belding Road, Rockford, MI

Trunk-or-Treat events bring Halloween to parking lots where kids go from car to car, play games, and get candy. The people providing the candy are involved in a contest for the best decorated car. Families will be invited to vote for their favorites as they visit each vehicle. Free hot dogs will also be available.

Courtland-Oakfield United Methodist Church Trunk ‘R Treat

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017

Time: 4:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: 10295 Myers Lake Ave NE, Rockford MI.

Featuring Halloween fun and a hot dog supper!

Bridgeway Community Church

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Time: 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Location: 7700 Childsdale Ave.

A Pumpkin Trail! Bring your flashlight. Open to all. Games, Hayrides, Photo Booth, and Free Food!

Bishop Hills Elder Care Community – Trick or Treating

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Time: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Location: 4951 Eleven Mile Rd. Rockford MI

Open for Trick or Treats. Residents love to see the little ones and parents will like it warm and dry inside!

Cedar Springs Annual Spooktacular

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Time: 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Location: Downtown Cedar Springs

Looking for a safe place to go on Halloween Night? Then come to Spooktacular in Cedar Springs! The Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce has paired up with local businesses and organizations together to provide a fun and safe night for your kids.

Greenville’s Business to Business Trick or Treat

Date: Tuesday, October 31st, 2017

Time: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Greenville Business District

Hundreds of kids come in costume (with mom and dad) from 3:30 to 5:00 PM. Get a bright orange jack-o-lantern for your window at the Chamber office.

Kent City Community Schools Walk-Thru

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Time: 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Come to the Elementary building from 5 to 6 pm on October 31st to trick-or-treat! The Halloween parade is scheduled at 1:30 pm on October 31st, weather permitting.

Kent City HalloweenFest

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: South Main Street Pavilion

The Kent City Pavilion will be bustling this Halloween with two fun events! Decorate your own spooky cupcake with the help of Tyrone Twp. Library staff. Trunk or Treat in the Pavilion parking lot with the Kent City Downtown Development Authority. Contact the Tyrone Twp. Library to register your car for the event. A prize will be awarded for the best decorated car.

Holiday Treats at the Rogue Valley Towers

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Time: 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Location: 59 S Main St # A, Rockford

Rogue Valley Tower residents will be passing out candy to Trick-or-treaters on the front porch.

(*Schedules may be subject to change)