Lady Rams Swim & Dive celebrate senior night

By JOHN FRIZZO

Rockford’s seniors capped off a stellar OK-Red dual meet career, putting away East Kentwood on Senior Night and heading into the OK-Red Conference meet with just one conference loss in four seasons.

The fourth-ranked Rams torched East Kentwood 198-109, with Ram seniors Peyton Rayburn, Alyssa Frizzo and Erin McDowell winning individual events. Now 5-1 in the OK-Red and 9-2 overall in dual meets, Rockford won all 12 events, with sophomore Masy Folcik posting a pool record of 1:03.91 in the 100 breaststroke.

“This was a great group of senior leaders,” Rockford coach Tom Parks said. “Hard workers all, and positive for the team around them.”

Rayburn posted two wins, taking the 50 freestyle in 25.09, followed by Folcik and McDowell. Rayburn also won the 500 freestyle in 5:15.86, with senior Hailey Gates, freshman Paige Beers and senior Hannah Mohr filling the top four.

Frizzo won the 100 butterfly in 1:07.53, with Rockford’s Ashley Duimstra taking third. McDowell won the 100 freestyle in 56.43, with senior Anna Mixon and freshman Sara Kraus rounding out a Ram sweep of the top three.

Rockford’s seniors have enjoyed a surge in state and national recognition, as the Rams have finished 3rd, 4th and 1st at the Division I state meet and reached a high of 12th in the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Dual Meet Rankings in 2017.

Sophomore Rachel Gamm won the 200 freestyle (2:00.13) and freshman Sara Kraus won the 200 individual medley as the Rams took the top four spots in each. Junior Elise Jendritz won the diving competition with 248.60 points, with freshmen Caleigh Kusmierski and Ava Laufersky rounding out the top three and senior Aubrey Mitchell finishing sixth. Junior Morgan Kraus (56.81) won the 100 backstroke, with sophomore Sam Knepper and senior Rachel Mohr following. Folcik, with the pool record and an All-American cut, led a final top-three sweep in the breaststroke, followed by junior Grace Bargwell and senior Kendra Kalnins.

Rockford’s relay wins included the 200 medley relay, with Morgan Kraus, Folcik, Duimastra and Mixon winning in 1:53.20. Freshman Sydney Seymour, Mixon, senior Lindsay Hams and Gamm won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.32 and Gamm, Knepper, Rayburn and Morgan Kraus won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:42.79.

“It was great to honor the seniors,” Parks said. “They will be sorely missed.”

Rockford will next host the OK-Red Conference Finals November 2-4. Diving preliminaries will be held at 5 p.m. November 2 and swimming preliminaries will be held at 4:30 November 3. Finals will be held at 1 p.m. November 4.

Rockford junior Morgan Kraus was just off the meet record in winning the 50 freestyle at the Michigan Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association meet at Eastern Michigan University October 14.

Kraus posted a time of 23.88 in beating Northville’s Katelyn McCullough and West Ottawa’s Ayisha Afrik. Rockford’s Sam Knepper finished eighth in 24.77.

Rockford led off the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, with Gamm, Folcik, Morgan Kraus and Knepper winning by more than a second in 1:46.04.

Morgan Kraus also finished third in the 100 backstroke, while Gamm finished eighth.

Other top-eight finishes for Rockford were Gamm in the 100 butterfly (8th, 58.94) and Knepper in the 100 freestyle (4th, 53.45).